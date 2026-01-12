REALM and Cannae Partners Acquire 340 Bryant in San Francisco's South Beach

South Beach Location Offers Immediate Leasing Potential, Exposure to AI, Tech, and R&D Demand

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM, in partnership with Cannae Partners, today announced the acquisition of 340 Bryant Street, a 66,000-square-foot office property in San Francisco's dynamic South Beach submarket. The recently renovated property was purchased for approximately $10 million and offers immediate mark-to-market potential. Fully vacant, the building supports a range of occupancy strategies, including full-building use by technology, AI, and R&D-oriented tenants.

Originally constructed in 1932, the property was previously occupied by WeWork and was renovated in 2015 with approximately $14.7 million of capital improvements. The building features modern systems, exposed ceilings, creative finishes, a rooftop deck with panoramic water views, showers, locker rooms, and flexible MUO zoning supporting office and R&D uses. The four-story property offers efficient floor plates ideal for AI, life science, and creative tenants seeking hybrid layouts in a supply-constrained corridor.

South Beach and the Rincon corridor continue to lead San Francisco's office market recovery, outperforming citywide trends with lower vacancy rates for MUO-zoned assets and resilient pricing amid renewed institutional investment. The submarket benefits from premier transit connectivity via BART, Muni, and Caltrain, plus walkable proximity to Oracle Park, Chase Center, the Embarcadero, and a deep innovation ecosystem drawing AI and life science expansion.

"340 Bryant represents perfectly what we look for in an attractive investment - a high quality and functional building, exceptional basis, and a submarket poised for outperformance," said Travis King, Founder and CEO of REALM. "South Beach's resilience, combined with citywide recovery signals, suggest rapid stabilization and sustained momentum."

San Francisco's office market is increasingly well-positioned for recovery, as asset prices have corrected significantly while rent levels have remained relatively resilient. This divergence signals a stabilization in tenant fundamentals, even amid broader market recalibration. The resulting gap between pricing and income performance presents an attractive entry point for investors to capture upside through renewed leasing momentum, improving occupancy, and the potential for yield compression as confidence returns and demand continues to rebuild across core office submarkets.

The acquisition is part of REALM's broader strategy to deploy equity into deeply discounted institutional-quality assets like 340 Bryant that offer immediate basis advantages, targeted lease-up execution, and exposure to AI-driven submarket recovery for superior risk-adjusted returns.

About Cannae Partners

Cannae Partners is a Bay Area-based real estate investment and development firm focused on value-add and core-plus strategies across office, R&D, and advanced manufacturing sectors. The firm's disciplined approach emphasizes the acquisition and repositioning of specialized facilities that meet the evolving needs of technology, manufacturing, and life sciences tenants.

About REALM

REALM is an exclusive investment collective consisting of more than 100 ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and foundations dedicated to direct real estate investing. An invite-only platform, REALM leverages the relationships, experience, and capital of its members to source and execute superior real estate investments.

With over $6 billion of real estate transaction experience, REALM's principals have a proven track record of investing successfully across a variety of property types, geographies, and cycles. Home - Realm

