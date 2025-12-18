REALM Acquires Fully Leased 300 Building in Portland's Pearl District, Advancing Value-Add Urban Investment Strategy

Acquisition of 42,000-square-foot mixed-use "jewel box" asset aligns with REALM's focus on cash-flowing, institutional-quality opportunities.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM, in partnership with HP Investors, today announced the acquisition of 300 Building, a 42,000-square-foot mixed-use property located in the heart of Portland's Pearl District. The property provides an immediate, high in-place cash yield with limited capital requirements, offering meaningful downside protection.

Exterior of 300 Building 300 Building Interior

Originally constructed in the 1940s and comprehensively renovated in 2012, 300 Building features modern systems and efficient creative buildouts in a compact "jewel box" format. The property is 100% occupied by a mix of local co-working, media, and restaurant/event tenants, providing strong in-place cash flow and mark-to-market potential. Building features include a fully retrofitted former warehouse structure with efficient floor plates and 34 rare underground garage stalls.

The Pearl District is one of Portland's most established mixed-use urban submarkets, characterized by high-density residential development, strong retail fundamentals, and proximity to the Central Business District (CBD). Once an industrial rail yard, the area has transformed over the past 25 years into an affluent neighborhood featuring Class A multifamily, creative office, boutique retail, and lifestyle amenities. The district offers excellent walkability, transit connectivity via three streetcar lines, immediate I-405 access, and proximity to Whole Foods, apartments, condos, restaurants, breweries, and neighborhood-serving retail.

"REALM's latest acquisition of 300 NW 14th Ave. in Portland is the epitome of what we look for in an investment - the ability to purchase a high quality, well-amenitized building in an excellent location at a compelling basis," said Travis King, Founder and CEO of REALM. "REALM is excited to grow its presence in the Portland market, which offers an attractive quality of life and vibrant culture, which should continue to drive momentum and business expansion going forward."

REALM's business plan for 300 Building focuses on restructuring existing agreements, implementing targeted building upgrades, and marking rents to market where feasible.

The acquisition is part of REALM's broader initiative to deploy equity capital into high-conviction, regionally anchored investments that combine steady cash flow with value-add potential. This approach reflects REALM's focus on responsible, relationship-driven real estate ownership designed to enhance communities and generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

About REALM

REALM is an exclusive investment collective consisting of more than 100 ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and foundations dedicated to direct real estate investing. An invite-only platform, REALM leverages the relationships, experience, and capital of its members to source and execute superior real estate investments.

With over $6 billion of real estate transaction experience, REALM's principals have a proven track record of investing successfully across a variety of property types, geographies, and cycles. Home - Realm

