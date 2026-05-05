Baylor University Wins the Inaugural Shopify Rebellion and Follett Higher Education Rocket League Invitational

WESTCHESTER, Ill. and TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Higher Education, North America's leading campus retail partner, and Shopify Rebellion, a premier global esports organization, today announced Baylor University as the champion of the inaugural Chalked Cast Collegiate Invitational: Powered by Shopify Rebellion & Follett Campus Stores.

BAYLOR UNIVERSITY ESPORTS

Held April 29–30, 2026, the national collegiate Rocket League tournament brought together 16 top teams from across North America in a live broadcast competition that showcased the growing impact of esports on campus communities. Baylor University secured the championship title following a standout final match against Concord University, capping off two days of high-level competition and fan engagement. The championship roster included Colby "Hockser" James, Andrew "Andy" Nolan, and Kadin "Zineel" Zineelabidine.

As tournament champions, Baylor University earned a scholarship prize and an all-expenses-paid VIP experience at the 2026 Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) World Championship.

"We are grateful to Follett and Shopify Rebellion for the chance to showcase collegiate Rocket League," said Andrew "Andy" Nolan of Baylor University. "Thank you to everyone who made it happen."

The event marked a milestone in Follett's continued commitment to delivering differentiated, student-centered experiences that strengthen campus connection and reflect the evolving interests of today's students. Throughout the two-day tournament, which featured a fully-produced livestream and interactive fan engagement, Follett and Shopify extended the campus experience into the dynamic world of esports.

"We were honored to compete in the inaugural Chalked Cast Collegiate Invitational," said Adam Stanley, Director of Esports and Head Coach at Baylor University. "Follett's ability to celebrate students and foster campus pride, combined with Shopify Rebellion's leadership in competitive Rocket League, made this an incredible experience. We're proud to represent Baylor and showcase the talent our students have developed on a national stage."

The Chalked Cast Collegiate Invitational highlights the continued growth of collegiate esports and its role in building community, school pride, and student engagement. The collaboration between Follett and Shopify Rebellion demonstrates how campuses and brands can work together to create meaningful, modern experiences that resonate both on campus and online.

About Shopify Rebellion

Shopify Rebellion is a global esports organization competing across multiple titles and committed to advancing competitive gaming through world-class teams, content, and community engagement.

About Follett Higher Education

Follett Higher Education is North America's leading campus retail partner, supporting students, faculty, campuses, and communities with course materials, retail services, and learning solutions that enhance the academic journey and campus experience. The company serves millions of students through its extensive network of campus stores and digital platforms across North America.

Media Contacts

Shopify: [email protected]

Follett Higher Education: [email protected]

SOURCE Follett Higher Education Group LLC