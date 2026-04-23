Shopify Rebellion and Follett Higher Education Announce Collegiate Rocket League Invitational to Expand Student Engagement Through Esports

WESTCHESTER, Ill. and TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Higher Education, North America's leading campus retailer and education services provider, and Shopify Rebellion, a premier global esports organization, today announced they are collaborating to launch a national collegiate Rocket League tournament designed to connect students through competition, community, and campus pride.

Shopify Rebellion

The event, Chalked Cast Collegiate Invitational: Powered by Shopify Rebellion & Follett Campus Stores, will take place April 29 - 30, 2026, bringing together 16 collegiate teams from across North America in a live broadcast competition that extends the campus experience into the rapidly growing esports landscape.

The collaboration reflects Follett's continued focus on delivering student-centered experiences that resonate with today's campus communities, while providing campus partners with new opportunities to strengthen student connection and enhance the overall campus experience.

"Esports play an increasingly important role on many campuses, with varsity programs, scholarships, and fan bases that rival traditional athletics. Follett has served campus communities for over a century, and partnering with Shopify Rebellion on the Chalked Cast Invitational is how we show up for the next generation of student fandom," shared Emmanuel Kolady, CEO, Follett Higher Education.

The invitational tournament will feature leading collegiate Rocket League teams, supported by a fully produced livestream experience and integrated fan engagement throughout the event. The livestream will be broadcast simultaneously across the Twitch channels of all four members of the Chalked Cast Crew. The winning team will receive a $10,000 scholarship prize and an all-expense-paid VIP experience at the 2026 Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) World Championship.

"The best merchants turn their customers into communities, and this tournament is a masterclass in that," said Harley Finkelstein, Shopify President. "No one knows esports like the Shopify Rebellion team, and no one knows students like Follett. This is going to be incredible."

The launch represents a strong example of how colleges and brands can work together to create meaningful, modern student experiences to build connections that extend across campus and digital environments.

Participating colleges include: Baylor University, Howard University, Humber Polytechnic, Western Michigan University, St. Clair College, Dallas College: Brookhaven, Brock University, Georgia State University, Quinnipiac University, University of Massachusetts: Dartmouth, Northeast State Community College, Kansas State University, Concord University, University of Texas at Dallas, Luzerne Community College, and Cleveland State University.

About Shopify Rebellion

Shopify Rebellion is an international esports organization across multiple titles and is committed to advancing competitive gaming through world-class teams, content, and community engagement.

About Follett Higher Education I Follett.com

Follett Higher Education is a leading educational service provider and omnichannel retailer, supporting students, faculty, and institutions with course materials, retail services, and learning solutions that enhance the academic journey. The company serves millions of students through its extensive network of campus stores and digital platforms across North America.

Media Contacts

Shopify: [email protected]

Follett Higher Education: [email protected]

SOURCE Follett Higher Education Group LLC