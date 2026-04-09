Follett and GoFundMe Launch New Integration for Colleges to Support Students with Education-Related Costs

The partnership lets family, friends, and supporters fund students' essential college costs directly through their institution.

WESTCHESTER, Ill. and SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Higher Education, North America's leading campus retailer and education services provider, and GoFundMe, the global leader in online fundraising, today announced a new partnership that enables students to raise funds for education-related expenses directly through GoFundMe. Participating institutions can offer students an easy way to invite friends and family to contribute toward costs such as course materials and other essentials, complementing existing campus affordability programs and student support resources.

"GoFundMe exists to help people help each other, and education is one of the most powerful areas where community support can make a lasting difference," said Arnie Katz, Chief Product and Technology Officer at GoFundMe. "In 2025 alone, we saw more than 630,000 donors support individuals with tuition and education costs. Through our partnership with Follett, colleges and universities are helping expand this support, making it easier for friends and family to contribute to the essentials students need to thrive in their academic journeys."

The collaboration complements traditional education funding sources such as financial aid, scholarships, and grants, helping students address expenses that may fall outside standard aid packages. It also aligns with Access programs designed to reduce the cost of course materials and improve student preparedness from the first day of class.

"We see affordability as a continuum. From accepting financial aid in our stores to funding campus scholarship programs, Follett is committed to reducing barriers to higher education. Our collaboration with GoFundMe builds on that commitment by offering students a flexible way to fund the materials and essentials they need," said Ryan Petersen, President of Follett Higher Education.

The partnership reflects the evolving needs of today's college students, who often face financial barriers that can negatively impact academic progress. By enabling support from personal networks through GoFundMe's trusted platform, colleges can provide students with an additional avenue to reduce financial stress and stay focused on their education.

About Follett Higher Education

Follett Higher Education is a leading educational service provider and omnichannel retailer serving more than 1,000 colleges and universities across North America. Follett partners with institutions to deliver course materials, learning tools, and retail experiences that support student success.

SOURCE Follett Higher Education Group LLC