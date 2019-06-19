BayPort Celebrates Grand Opening of New Branch in North Suffolk

"BayPort is excited to announce the grand opening of our second branch in Suffolk. As we continue to grow and expand our reach, BayPort is committed to enhancing our member experience by making banking with us as convenient as possible. Providing this additional Suffolk location allows us to better service our Southside members, and the community at large," said Jim Mears, President and CEO.

"We are excited to welcome BayPort Credit Union to Harbour View," said Suffolk Mayor Linda T. Johnson. "It's marvelous to see a financial institution grow by opening new branches and we're especially thrilled that BayPort now supports both Downtown and the Northern Suffolk market. Your expansion shows tremendous confidence in our city and we wish you much success."

This is the credit union's second branch location in Suffolk, and is conveniently located off Interstate 664 in the Hampton Roads Crossing shopping center at 1013 University Boulevard.

With total assets of $1.6 billion, BayPort is a member-owned, full-service financial institution. Founded in 1928, today it is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial and services more than 140,000 individuals and businesses with 24 branch locations in the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

