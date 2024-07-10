July 31 Deadline to Apply for $500,000 Accelerating Change Together (ACT) Grant

WHAT:

The July 31, 2024, deadline to apply for the $500,000 ACT Grant is quickly approaching.

 

The BayPort Foundation, Ferguson, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII, and Virginia Natural
Gas announced a community partnership to fund a three-year, $500,000 transformational grant called
Accelerating Change Together (ACT).

 

This year's grant focus will be Education and Workforce Development. The grant will run from 2024 to
2026 and aims to invest in the Hampton Roads nonprofit community to build upon education and
develop a skilled workforce that benefits the nation.

 

Subject to the Contributions Committee's annual review of the nonprofit's demonstrated effectiveness
in submitting the application, the recipient will receive a step-down grant in the following yearly
payments.

 

  • Year 1: $250,000
  • Year 2: $175,000
  • Year 3: $75,000

The ACT Grant was initially launched in 2022. The inaugural year's grant provided an instant lift in
equipment funding, enabling the Virginia Beach Education Foundation and Virginia Beach City Public
Schools (VBCPS) to add a new two-year, half-day Advanced Technology Center Renewable Energy
Technologies program.

 

WHO:

Local 501(c)(3) nonprofits headquartered within the Greater Hampton Roads, Virginia geographic
footprint are encouraged to apply.

 

WHEN:

The application deadline is Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

 

WHERE:

 Eligible nonprofits can apply online at www.actgrant.org.

About BayPort
In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.4 billion in assets and servicing  152,000 individuals and businesses with 28 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

