July 31 Deadline to Apply for $500,000 Accelerating Change Together (ACT) Grant

Jul 10, 2024, 15:23 ET
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
The July 31, 2024, deadline to apply for the $500,000 ACT Grant is quickly approaching.
The BayPort Foundation, Ferguson, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII, and Virginia Natural
This year's grant focus will be Education and Workforce Development. The grant will run from 2024 to
Subject to the Contributions Committee's annual review of the nonprofit's demonstrated effectiveness
The ACT Grant was initially launched in 2022. The inaugural year's grant provided an instant lift in
WHO:
Local 501(c)(3) nonprofits headquartered within the Greater Hampton Roads, Virginia geographic
WHEN:
The application deadline is Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
WHERE:
Eligible nonprofits can apply online at www.actgrant.org.
About BayPort
In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.4 billion in assets and servicing 152,000 individuals and businesses with 28 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.
