BayPort Foundation Introduces the Heldreth and Wright Scholarships to Benefit Virginia Peninsula Community College and Apprentice School Students

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BayPort Foundation has introduced two new scholarships: the Julie Heldreth Memorial Scholarship and the Wright Family Scholarship. Both scholarships are family gifts to the BayPort Foundation Legacy Giving Program, which honors those who share BayPort's commitment and philanthropic efforts.

The Julie Heldreth Memorial Scholarship is a $2,000 one-time scholarship that will be awarded annually to two students entering a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics program at Virginia Peninsula Community College. The scholarship is introduced by Tom and Cindy Heldreth in memory of their daughter, Julie Michele Heldreth. Julie passed away at the tender age of 3, only months before a vaccine was introduced that would have saved her life. The Heldreth Family wishes to honor Julie's memory by creating a scholarship to empower and support students within the local college system.

Mr. Heldreth is an Apprentice School graduate who went on to work at Newport News Shipbuilding, where he retired after 38 years of service. Mrs. Heldreth is a retired Hampton City Public Schools teacher with 34 years dedicated to educating our local youth.

The Wright Family Scholarship is a $2,000 one-time scholarship awarded annually to two graduates from the Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding who wish to pursue full or part-time study at an institution of higher education. The scholarship is introduced by Kenneth and Thomasina Wright. Mrs. Wright announced the scholarship at the Apprentice School's 2023 graduation ceremony, where she gave the keynote commencement address.

Kenneth and Thomasina graduated from The Apprentice School in 1986. Mrs. Wright has held key leadership roles at Newport News Shipbuilding. She is currently the Vice President of Fleet Support Programs. Mrs. Wright has been an active board member of BayPort Credit Union for over 30 years. The Wright family also annually donates an Access College Scholarship to a graduating high school senior in their hometown of Portsmouth.

Annually, BayPort gives away over $100,000 in tuition assistance. BayPort's scholarships are unique because they allow funds to be applied to not only colleges and universities but also trade and vocational schools. With the addition of these two new scholarships, BayPort now offers 13 different scholarship types to 42 member students of all ages, including working adults. BayPort's 2025 Scholarship Program opens on January 2, 2025.

BayPort Foundation is the charitable arm of BayPort Credit Union, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, and was established to extend the credit union's philosophy of "people helping people." The Foundation is an extension of the credit union's charitable giving. BayPort Credit Union commits more than half a million dollars in annual corporate donations and pays all the Foundation's overhead to ensure that 100% of the Foundation donations support its mission. For more information, visit bayportfoundation.org.

