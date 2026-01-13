BayPort Credit Union Invests $100,000 in Tuition Assistance to Support Students and Skilled Trades

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union has launched its 2026 Scholarship Program, investing $100,000 in tuition assistance to assist local high school seniors, college students, and working adults build the skills our region needs. BayPort is committed to helping students of all ages develop practical skills, explore non-traditional education paths, and step into careers that keep the local economy moving.

Open to member students of all ages, BayPort's Scholarship Program supports high school seniors, college students, and working adults pursuing education at universities, colleges, and trade and vocational schools. This year, 36 scholarships across 12 categories will be awarded, with individual awards ranging from $1,000 to $8,000.

High school seniors may apply for the Beard Bennett Memorial Scholarship or the Student-Run Credit Union Member Scholarship, available to students attending one of BayPort's partner high schools. College students pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees may apply for the Directors Scholarship or the Rowe Family Scholarship. Additional scholarships support students at Virginia Peninsula Community College, including the Donald I. Steppe Memorial, Julie Heldreth Memorial, and McGee Family scholarships.

Recognizing the growing demand for skilled labor and trades, BayPort also offers targeted support for workforce development. The Tuition Booster Scholarship assists full-time working professionals, while the Wright Family Scholarship and the Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship support apprentices and graduates of Newport News Shipbuilding's Apprentice School.

Applications for the 2026–2027 academic year are open through March 31, 2026. To learn more or apply, visit bayportcu.org/foundation.

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star Credit Union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.6 billion in assets and servicing over 154,000 individuals and businesses with 29 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities.

