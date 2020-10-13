BayPort Credit Union Announces New Executive Promotion

Little has been with BayPort for 18 years, and has specific capabilities in mortgage lending, management, sales, training, and regulatory compliance. Previous positions with BayPort include Mortgage Department Manager; Mortgage Department Supervisor; Mortgage Department Originator, Processor, Closer, and Post Closer; Member Information Specialist; and Relief Specialist. Little holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a major in finance, from Old Dominion University.

BayPort promotes responsible borrowing through low rates, flexible terms, and special programs designed specifically for first-time homebuyers and first responders. The credit union offers both variable and fixed rate first mortgages and Home Equity Loans and Lines that allow members to borrow up to 100 percent of their home's equity.

About BayPort

With total assets of $1.7 billion, BayPort is a member-owned, full-service financial institution. Founded in 1928, today it is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial and services more than 140,000 individuals and businesses with 24 branch locations in the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

