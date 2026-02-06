Join BayPort's free virtual workshops and take the next step toward paying for your education

News provided byBayPort Credit Union
Feb 06, 2026, 16:13 ET
Calling Local Students and Skilled Trades
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. , Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
February is Financial Aid Awareness Month, and BayPort is empowering member students to apply for $100,000 in tuition assistance that will be awarded for the 2026-2027 academic year.
Throughout February, BayPort will host free virtual scholarship workshops, each spotlighting a different scholarship opportunity. These quick, 30-minute sessions break down eligibility requirements, award details, and the application process—so applicants know exactly what to expect before applying.
WHO:
Local high school seniors, college students, and working adults are invited to attend a free workshop.
WHEN:
The submission deadline for all scholarships is the end of business on March 31, 2026.
WHERE:
Registration is required. Visit bayportcu.org/events or click on any of the workshop links below.
February Workshop Schedule:
February 3, 2026 | 6–6:30 p.m.
Beard/Bennett Memorial Scholarship Overview – Scholarship for six eligible high school seniors.
February 5, 2026 | 6–6:30 p.m.
Directors Scholarship Overview – Scholarship for seven eligible college students.
February 10, 2026 | 6–6:30 p.m.
SRCU Member Scholarship Overview – Scholarship for six eligible high school seniors from BayPort partner high schools.
February 12, 2026 | 6–6:30 p.m.
Legacy Scholarships Overview (Heldreth, McGee, Rowe, Steppe, Wright) – Scholarships for seven eligible college students/working adults.
February 19, 2026 | 6–6:30 p.m.
Tuition Booster Scholarship Overview – Scholarship for six eligible working adults.
February 24, 2026 | 6–6:30 p.m.
Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship Overview – Scholarship for two eligible shipyard apprentices or graduates.
About BayPort
In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.6 billion in assets and servicing over 154,000 individuals and businesses with 29 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.
