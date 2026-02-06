Join BayPort's free virtual workshops and take the next step toward paying for your education

Calling Local Students and Skilled Trades

WHAT: February is Financial Aid Awareness Month, and BayPort is empowering member students to apply for $100,000 in tuition assistance that will be awarded for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Throughout February, BayPort will host free virtual scholarship workshops, each spotlighting a different scholarship opportunity. These quick, 30-minute sessions break down eligibility requirements, award details, and the application process—so applicants know exactly what to expect before applying. WHO: Local high school seniors, college students, and working adults are invited to attend a free workshop. WHEN: The submission deadline for all scholarships is the end of business on March 31, 2026. WHERE: Registration is required. Visit bayportcu.org/events or click on any of the workshop links below.

February Workshop Schedule:

February 3, 2026 | 6–6:30 p.m.

Beard/Bennett Memorial Scholarship Overview – Scholarship for six eligible high school seniors.

February 5, 2026 | 6–6:30 p.m.

Directors Scholarship Overview – Scholarship for seven eligible college students.

February 10, 2026 | 6–6:30 p.m.

SRCU Member Scholarship Overview – Scholarship for six eligible high school seniors from BayPort partner high schools.

February 12, 2026 | 6–6:30 p.m.

Legacy Scholarships Overview (Heldreth, McGee, Rowe, Steppe, Wright) – Scholarships for seven eligible college students/working adults.

February 19, 2026 | 6–6:30 p.m.

Tuition Booster Scholarship Overview – Scholarship for six eligible working adults.

February 24, 2026 | 6–6:30 p.m.

Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship Overview – Scholarship for two eligible shipyard apprentices or graduates.

