BayPort Credit Union Earns 2025 Savvy Award for Financial Wellness Innovation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union today announced it has been awarded a 2025 Savvy Award by SavvyMoney in the Financial Wellness category for its Credit Score Member of the Month sweepstakes, a program designed to help members improve their financial health.

The Savvy Awards recognize partner success across adoption, engagement, financial wellness, and analytics, highlighting what's possible when strategy, creativity, and data work together. BayPort won the Savvy Award for effectively promoting financial literacy and engagement among members, which boosted use of the Credit Score tool by 27% and kept 44,000 members actively engaged.

Launched in 2025, BayPort's Credit Score Member of the Month program rewards members who increase their credit score by five or more points with an opportunity to win $1,000 toward paying down existing BayPort debt. Participation is free and open to members who use the complimentary Credit Score tool in online and mobile banking. In its inaugural year, 12 winners — ages 27 to 66 and representing six Hampton Roads cities — each received $1,000 to support their debt repayment goals.

BayPort's Credit Score tool, powered by fintech company SavvyMoney, provides members with free access to a daily credit score, credit monitoring, a credit report, personalized goal setting, customized Credit Score Action Plans and Debt-to-Income (DTI) ratio, a key factor lenders use to determine the risk of extending credit.

Since launching the Credit Score service in early 2020, BayPort exceeded its initial 30% adoption goal within eight months and ranked No. 1 among SavvyMoney partners with more than 25,000 online banking users and No. 3 among partners launched in 2020.

By encouraging members to actively monitor and strengthen their credit, BayPort continues to advance its commitment to long-term financial wellness across the communities it serves. For more information, visit bayportcu.org.

About Bayport

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star Credit Union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.7 billion in assets and servicing over 156,000 individuals and businesses with 31 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities.

