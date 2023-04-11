BayPort Credit Union Announces New Executive Risk Management Position and Promotion

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union has added a new position to its executive team and is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Elston to Vice President of Risk Management. In this role, Elston will oversee BayPort's risk management program and work to enhance the credit union's safety and security infrastructure.

Dan Elston, Vice President of Risk Management

Elston has been with BayPort for 17 years and has specific expertise in leadership, accounting, auditing, risk management, and regulatory compliance. Previous positions with BayPort include Internal Audit Manager, Internal Audit Supervisor, and Internal Auditor.

Elston is a Certified Public Account and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Christopher Newport University. Additionally, Elston is a National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU) Certified Risk Manager (NCRM), as well as a graduate of the Southeast Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Management School.

In his free time, Elston serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Center Child & Family Services and is currently the Chairperson.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

