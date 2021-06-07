BayPort Credit Union Celebrates 60 Years Awarding More Than $1 Million in Scholarship Assistance
Jun 07, 2021, 12:15 ET
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 60 years, BayPort Credit Union has supported funding student educational pursuits. And over that time, it has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships. Today, the credit union's philanthropic arm, the BayPort Foundation, continues the focus of educational scholarships by providing over $90,000 in scholarships annually to member students in surrounding local communities.
The newly launched BayPort Foundation awarded scholarships to 16 college students and working adults and 21 high school seniors. Scholarships this year range from $1,000 to $6,000 and are intended to help member students including seniors currently enrolled in BayPort's Student-Run Credit Union program, employee dependents, and full-time undergraduate or graduate students.
This year, the Foundation has partnered with WAVY-TV 10 and FOX 43 TV to honor its 2021 scholarship recipients as part of the BayPort Foundation Scholarship Salute recognition program. The Scholarship Salute airs the entire week of June 7. For more information and to view the entire voluntary Scholarship Salute series, please visit BayPort's YouTube channel.
Eligible scholarship applicants must be a BayPort member. In addition to academic achievement, financial need, and completed essays, applicants should demonstrate service and commitment to extracurricular activities, community, civic or related organizations.
The BayPort Foundation's 2021 scholarship recipients are as follows:
George R. Dudley Scholarship
Gabriella Castro, King's Fork High School
Beard-Bennett Memorial Scholarship
Akye Johnson, Great Bridge High School
Alyssa Cirrincione, Menchville High School
Christina White, Hampton High School
Jalen Pryor, Gloucester High School
Joshua O'Grady, Grafton High School
Maggie Nelson, Poquoson High School
Student-Run Credit Union Scholarship
Adelaide Klotz, Kecoughtan High School
Anaya Eley, Kecoughtan High School
Andrew Lombardi, Poquoson High School
Barrett Ferguson, Smithfield High School
Dylan Conyers, Smithfield High School
Harmoney Tillerson, Kecoughtan High School
Ilaina Miller, Woodside High School
Koleby Miller, Denbigh High School
Lindsey Hankins, York High School
Madison Haynes, Kecoughtan High School
Michael Webb, Heritage High School
Micah Carter, Woodside High School
Molly Standley, Denbigh High School
Rickey Watkins, Gloucester High School
Burton P. Hill Scholarship
Madelyn Wilson, University of Virginia
Directors Scholarship
Ayanna Millner, University of Virginia
Chakyia Lee, High Point University
Colby Mutter, Bluefield College
Emma Reilly, Washington College
Michelle Veitz, Regent University
Victoria Jarrell, Virginia Commonwealth University
William Richardson, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Tuition Booster Scholarship
Ashanti Winborne, Winston-Salem State University
Ashley Springer, Thomas Nelson Community College
Cathrine Anthony, College of William & Mary
Kimberly Carter, Thomas Nelson Community College
Kimberly Michie, Tidewater Community College
Patrick Ngabo, Old Dominion University
Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship
Elizabeth Parker, Thomas Nelson Community College
Phenix Sumner, Thomas Nelson Community College
About BayPort Foundation
BayPort Foundation is the charitable arm of BayPort Credit Union and was established to extend the credit union's philosophy of "people helping people." The BayPort Foundation's mission focuses on four philanthropic efforts: educational scholarships, financial literacy education, promoting family health and wellness, and hardship and emergency assistance in communities where BayPort members live and work. For more information, visit bayportfoundation.com.
About BayPort Credit Union
In 1928, nine shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star Credit Union by Bauer Financial, managing $1.9 billion in assets and servicing more than 145,000 individuals and businesses with 25 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities.
Visit us at bayportcu.org.
