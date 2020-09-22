BayPort Credit Union Hires New Vice President, Business Banking

Edwards is a commercial banking professional and brings more than 15 years of experience in portfolio management, business relationship management, treasury management, and commercial lending. Prior to BayPort, previous positions include Vice President, Business Banking Relationship Manager; Commercial Relationship Manager; and Vice President, Business Banking. Edwards holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Old Dominion University.

BayPort understands that investing in their business members is an investment in the local economy. The credit union offers guidance, banking, financing, and merchant services solutions for businesses in the Greater Hampton Roads area. Previously, Jennifer Coyne served as Vice President, Business Banking until she was promoted to Chief Operations Officer in 2019.

Recently, the U.S. Small Business Administration recognized BayPort as Top Credit Union for the second straight year by its Richmond District Office. In 2020 alone, BayPort made more than 460 Paycheck Protection Program loans to small businesses in Virginia. The credit union's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program provided a vital line to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About BayPort

With total assets of $1.7 billion, BayPort is a member-owned, full-service financial institution. Founded in 1928, today it is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial and services more than 140,000 individuals and businesses with 24 branch locations in the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

