BayPort Credit Union Kicks off Financial Literacy Month with $100,000 Financial Wellness Giveaway

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April is U.S. National Financial Literacy Month, and BayPort Credit Union is marking its commitment by kicking off a $100,000 Financial Wellness Giveaway. BayPort is inviting its member and the community to improve their financial wellness in three big ways this year.

Fifth Annual Debt Paydown Sweepstakes

BayPort has kicked off its fifth annual Debt Paydown Sweepstakes. This year, 20 lucky members will receive anywhere from $1,000 to $25,000 to pay towards their existing balance on any BayPort debt. Members can enter in three steps: Register for the Sweepstakes, download Zogo and complete the required Debt Paydown modules, and activate BayPort's free member benefit, Credit Score, in Online or Mobile Banking. This year's Sweepstakes closes on July 31, 2023. Learn how to enter here.

Play the Zogo App to Learn and Earn

BayPort is making financial literacy fun through the gamified platform Zogo. Download the mobile app and play bite-sized modules to earn $5, $10, and $15 gift cards from favorite brands like Amazon, Starbucks, Target, and Apple. Since the launch in 2020, Zogo has helped over 10,000 BayPort users complete over 500,000 modules on various financial topics. As a result, BayPort users earn over $10,000 in gift cards every year. Zogo is free to the community ages 13+ using access code BAYPORT. Learn more here.

Improve Your Credit Score

BayPort is dedicated to helping its members improve their credit score. According to Experian data, nearly 1 in 3 U.S. consumers have a credit score in the subprime range. BayPort's new program takes a deeper dive into financial wellness, offering members personalized guidance through online education tools, virtual workshops, and one-on-one sessions with BayPort's Certified Lead Financial Educator. The program's reward is to assist 30 members in earning a $500 secured credit card to build credit. Registration opens April 1, 2023.

For the third year, BayPort is the only Virginia credit union to have won in all award categories in the 2022 Social Responsibility Awards sponsored by the Virginia Credit Union League and the Credit Union National Association. BayPort is ranked #1 for their free adult education outreach. In addition, BayPort was named Virginia's Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes magazine in 2021 and 2022 for member services.

BayPort continues to enhance its education outreach to better meet and anticipate the needs of its membership and the community. Click here to learn more about BayPort's $100,000 Financial Wellness Giveaway initiatives and outreach.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

