BayPort Credit Union Member and Hampton Resident Joshua Holder Wins Up to $25,000 to Reduce Debt, 25 Others Win $1,000

BayPort members were eligible to enter the sweepstakes, which launched on April 1 to coincide with the relaunch of the credit union's website and new financial wellness, a chat-like tool called SmartCents. SmartCents is a custom version of an app developed by LifeCents, a proprietary wellness education platform that empowers people to improve their financial health and well-being.

To become eligible, entrants needed to register for the SmartCents program, sign up and complete a "welcome" badge. They then could earn up to four additional entries by completing other activities and challenges.

"In the two months since we rolled out SmartCents, we have seen over 4,000 registered users, with nearly 1,500 of those users being non-members. What's interesting is that nearly half of all registered users completed more than just the tasks required to be entered into our debt paydown campaign," said Jim Mears, President and CEO of BayPort. "Based on the success of SmartCents, we plan to kickoff 'Phase 2,' where we will encourage continued use of the program and participation in educational outreach programs."

