BayPort Credit Union Named One of Forbes' Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union is pleased to announce it has been named to Forbes' annual list of America's Best-In-State Credit Unions. BayPort is ranked #2 in this year's listing, one of only five Virginia credit unions making the 2021 list. Up to ten credit unions in each state were awarded the Best-In-State designation.

According to Forbes, "Financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions (trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice)." Of the 5,068 credit unions nationwide, just 190 unique credit unions made the Forbes' list methodology.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to produce their annual look at the Best Credit Unions In Each State. The complete list of America's Best Credit Unions is available online.

About BayPort

In 1928, nine shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $1.9 billion in assets and servicing more than 145,000 individuals and businesses with 25 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union

Related Links

www.bayportcu.org

