Calling Local Nonprofits to Attend Free Breakfast Q&A Event to Learn More About $500,000 Accelerating Change Together Grant

May 09, 2024, 13:07 ET
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
Four leading companies locally – BayPort Credit Union, Ferguson, Newport News
|
The ACT Grant partners are excited to host a breakfast panel discussion on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at The Mariners' Museum and Park in Newport News. The intent of the event is to answer questions about the ACT Grant process and application form.
|
The panel discussion will be moderated by local media professional Cathy Lewis.
|
WHO:
|
Local nonprofits are invited to attend this free event.
|
Just as BayPort, Ferguson, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Virginia Natural Gas are working collaboratively to implement this program, we hope the ACT Grant will inspire like-minded nonprofits to work together to strengthen the communities where we all live and work.
|
WHEN:
|
Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 8:00 a.m.
|
WHERE:
|
The Mariners' Museum and Park at 100 Museum Drive, Newport News, Va, 23606.
|
Interested nonprofits can RSVP to attend at actgrant.org.
About BayPort
In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 28 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.
SOURCE BayPort Credit Union
Share this article