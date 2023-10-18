BayPort Credit Union Opens Fifth Virginia Beach Branch

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union has opened its fifth Virginia Beach branch to better serve its growing Southside membership. BayPort celebrated the grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce and credit union leadership in attendance.

The new branch is located at 3205 Virginia Beach Boulevard. The new location features a drive-thru and BayPort's YourTeller® interactive teller machines, which allow members to perform complex banking transactions from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

BayPort celebrated the grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Hampton Roads Chamber VP of Membership Justin Saunders, BayPort Chairman Maureen Davis, and BayPort CEO Jim Mears.

BayPort's commitment to Virginia Beach stands for over a decade, with their first branch opening in 2012. The credit union currently serves 13,000 members in the City alone. BayPort's other Virginia Beach branch locations are as follows:

4388 Holland Road, located at the intersection of Independence Boulevard

750 Independence Boulevard, located in the Pembroke Meadows Shopping Center

770 Lynnhaven Parkway, located across from Lynnhaven Mall

5225 Providence Road, located in the Providence Square Shopping Center

BayPort is the region's only Community Development Financial Institution and a National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Low-Income Designated Credit Union. Membership is open to those who live, work, worship, volunteer, or attend school in the Greater Hampton Roads area.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 28 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union