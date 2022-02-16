BayPort Credit Union Opens Fourth Virginia Beach Branch

BayPort's commitment to Virginia Beach stands for over a decade, with its first branch opening in 2012. The credit union currently serves over 12,000 members in the City alone, and plans to open its fifth Virginia Beach branch later this year.

Stop by any one of BayPort's four Virginia Beach branches until March 3, 2022 for a chance to win $500. Simply open a new account or conduct an in-person transaction to be automatically entered to win. BayPort will select ten winners total from the below Virginia Beach branch locations:

4388 Holland Road, located at the intersection of Independence Boulevard

750 Independence Boulevard, located in the Pembroke Meadows Shopping Center

770 Lynnhaven Parkway, located across from Lynnhaven Mall

5225 Providence Road, Providence Square Shopping Center

Visit www.bayportcu.org to learn more.

BayPort is the region's only Community Development Financial Institution and a National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Low-Income Designated Credit Union. Membership is open to those who live, work, worship, volunteer, or attend school in the Greater Hampton Roads area. BayPort is ranked in the top five percent of credit unions nationwide by asset size.

About BayPort

In 1928, nine shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union