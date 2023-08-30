BayPort Credit Union Ranked #1 in Virginia for Excellence in Member Service and Digital Branch Launch

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth straight year, BayPort Credit Union is the only Virginia credit union to have won in all four award categories in the 2023 Social Responsibility and Member Service Awards sponsored by the Virginia Credit Union League (VACUL) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA). This year, BayPort is recognized for launching their comprehensive digital branch and enhanced virtual banking experience, $500,000 Accelerating Change Together grant, free virtual and in-person adult financial education outreach, and classroom youth financial literacy through its Student-Run Credit Union programs.

In the Louise Herring Award category, BayPort won first place for launching their first-ever digital branch by allowing members to experience the same one-on-one member service without stepping foot in a branch. Launching its digital branch continues the enhancement and commitment to excellent member service to adapt and meet members in the banking channel of their choice.

In the Dora Maxwell Award category, BayPort won second place for launching the $500,000, multi-year transformational grant called Accelerating Change Together, or simply the ACT Grant. BayPort partnered with two other companies with deep roots in Hampton Roads to fund the grant. The inaugural year goal was to invest in a project with the most significant potential to leave a lasting legacy in Hampton Roads for education and workforce development. BayPort is also recognized for their annual philanthropic and corporate giving of more than half a million dollars, as well as staff volunteerism and fundraising with legacy nonprofit partnerships locally.

In the Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award category, BayPort won second place for using its "Bite of Reality" simulation app to coach middle and high school students through real-world monthly budgeting and financial decision-making within the credit union's Student-Run Credit Union programs. The app helps students gain a deeper understanding of budgeting and how to spend wisely.

In the Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award category, BayPort won third place for launching several strategic initiatives to promote financial education among members and the community. Building on its longstanding history as Newport News Shipbuilding Employees Credit Union, BayPort sought and gained approval to host a series of ongoing virtual and in-person education workshops for several shipyard Employee Resource Groups. In addition, BayPort enhanced its Virtual Wellness Series, an online financial education program, and continued participation in the national industry Financial Literacy Month program and America Saves Week series.

BayPort is now eligible for national honors, which CUNA will announce in November.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

