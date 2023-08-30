BayPort Credit Union Ranked #1 in Virginia for Excellence in Member Service and Digital Branch Launch

News provided by

BayPort Credit Union

30 Aug, 2023, 08:15 ET

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth straight year, BayPort Credit Union is the only Virginia credit union to have won in all four award categories in the 2023 Social Responsibility and Member Service Awards sponsored by the Virginia Credit Union League (VACUL) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA). This year, BayPort is recognized for launching their comprehensive digital branch and enhanced virtual banking experience, $500,000 Accelerating Change Together grant, free virtual and in-person adult financial education outreach, and classroom youth financial literacy through its Student-Run Credit Union programs.

In the Louise Herring Award category, BayPort won first place for launching their first-ever digital branch by allowing members to experience the same one-on-one member service without stepping foot in a branch. Launching its digital branch continues the enhancement and commitment to excellent member service to adapt and meet members in the banking channel of their choice.

In the Dora Maxwell Award category, BayPort won second place for launching the $500,000, multi-year transformational grant called Accelerating Change Together, or simply the ACT Grant. BayPort partnered with two other companies with deep roots in Hampton Roads to fund the grant. The inaugural year goal was to invest in a project with the most significant potential to leave a lasting legacy in Hampton Roads for education and workforce development. BayPort is also recognized for their annual philanthropic and corporate giving of more than half a million dollars, as well as staff volunteerism and fundraising with legacy nonprofit partnerships locally.

In the Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award category, BayPort won second place for using its "Bite of Reality" simulation app to coach middle and high school students through real-world monthly budgeting and financial decision-making within the credit union's Student-Run Credit Union programs. The app helps students gain a deeper understanding of budgeting and how to spend wisely.

In the Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award category, BayPort won third place for launching several strategic initiatives to promote financial education among members and the community. Building on its longstanding history as Newport News Shipbuilding Employees Credit Union, BayPort sought and gained approval to host a series of ongoing virtual and in-person education workshops for several shipyard Employee Resource Groups. In addition, BayPort enhanced its Virtual Wellness Series, an online financial education program, and continued participation in the national industry Financial Literacy Month program and America Saves Week series.

BayPort is now eligible for national honors, which CUNA will announce in November.

About BayPort
In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union

Also from this source

BayPort Foundation Announces it's Time to Run, Crawl, and SHELLebrate on October 7-8

BayPort Credit Union Donates $10,000 to the Hawaii Salvation Army as Wildfire Relief Continues

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.