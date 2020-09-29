BayPort Credit Union Wins First in Financial Education, Community Outreach

In the Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award category, BayPort won first place for reaching more than 10,000 students with lessons on personal finance basics, credit, budgeting, and identity theft. BayPort was also recognized for its innovative partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of The Virginia Peninsula in which the credit union awarded one local club a full makeover and a financial education center.

In the Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award category, BayPort won second place for its digital outreach efforts to members and the community through the launch of Zogo, a financial literacy app that pays users to learn. Simply download the app, play through the short modules, and earn $5, $10, and $15 gift cards from your favorite brands. Anyone can download and play today using access code BAYPORT.

BayPort also won first and second place in the Dora Maxwell and Louise Herring awards, respectively. The credit union is recognized for its for excellence in member service, $150,000 COVID-19 donation to five local organizations, $90,000 scholarship program, and sustained community giving.

BayPort is the only state winner in all four award categories and is now eligible for national honors, which will be announced by CUNA in November. For more information on BayPort's financial education offerings, please visit www.bayportcu.org/learn.

About BayPort

With total assets of $1.7 billion, BayPort is a member-owned, full-service financial institution. Founded in 1928, today it is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial and services more than 140,000 individuals and businesses with 24 branch locations in the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union

Related Links

www.bayportcu.org

