BayPort Credit Union Wins Top Industry Awards in Community Giving, Financial Education, and Member Service

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union has won in all four award categories in the 2021 Social Responsibility Awards sponsored by the Virginia Credit Union League (VACUL) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA). BayPort is recognized for its sustained community giving and robust scholarship program, virtual financial education outreach, and enhanced digital wellness tools to members.

In the Dora Maxwell Award category, BayPort won first place for its annual giving of more than half a million dollars to local charitable organizations, as well as its robust $90,000 scholarship assistance program to high school students, college students and working adults going back to school. Additionally, in 2021, BayPort is recognized for its launch of the BayPort Foundation, the philanthropic arm of BayPort Credit Union.

In the Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award category, BayPort won second place for pivoting to a virtual environment to continue providing outreach to 57 partnering schools in their Student-Run Credit Union programs. In addition, BayPort launched a weekly virtual story-time via YouTube and Facebook intended for area elementary school students and revamped its customized, private-label version of the "Bite of Reality" budgeting app to its area middle and high school students.

In the Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award category, BayPort won second place for its launch of Credit Score, their newest free member benefit within online and mobile banking. Credit Score allows members to monitor their credit score, access their full credit report, take advantage of credit monitoring alerts, and receive tips to improve their credit score. Since launching Credit Score, more than 30 percent of BayPort members are registered for the free tool, and nearly 50% of those users have improved their credit score in just 12 months.

Lastly, in the Louise Herring Award category, BayPort won second place for its commitment to member satisfaction by providing enhanced digital services, illustrating its continued commitment to making banking easy and convenient.

BayPort is the only state winner in its asset category to win in all four award categories and is now eligible for national honors, which CUNA will announce in November. For more information on BayPort's financial education offerings, please visit www.bayportcu.org/learn.

About BayPort

In 1928, nine shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $1.9 billion in assets and servicing more than 145,000 individuals and businesses with 25 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

