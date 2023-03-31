BayPort Credit Union Wins Two CUNA Diamond Awards for Creative Excellence in Marketing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union today announced it was honored with two Diamond Awards by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing and Business Development Council. BayPort won in the Complete Campaign category for its Auto No Payments for 120 Days campaign and the Website category for its $500,000 Accelerating Change Together (ACT) Grant website design and launch.

The most prestigious annual credit union industry competition, the CUNA Diamond Awards, recognizes and rewards creative excellence and outstanding results. BayPort produced the campaign design and website development in-house and attributes its sales success to its focus on excellent member experience and service.

BayPort is recognized for its Auto No Payments for 120 Days campaign, which allowed consumers who financed a car with BayPort to enjoy no car payments for 120 days. The promotion was open to new and existing members who financed a new or used vehicle with BayPort from September 1 to November 30, 2022. In addition, the promotion was intended to provide relief in an economy with rising auto loan rates. BayPort's award-winning consumer campaign featured comprehensive digital and email marketing campaigns, two 15 and 30-second TV spots, three 30-second radio spots, outdoor and print.

BayPort is also recognized for its actgrant.org website design and launch. In 2022, the BayPort Foundation partnered with two leading companies headquartered in Newport News, VA, to fund a $500,000, multi-year transformational grant called Accelerating Change Together – or simply the ACT Grant. The mission of the ACT Grant website was to build a credible and cohesive identity for all three companies with a branded and shortened URL to represent the strategic collaboration and commitment to the local community. BayPort took on the task of conceptualizing, designing, and launching the website. From start to finish, BayPort successfully completed this task in less than one month. To learn more about the ACT Grant, please visit actgrant.org.

Nearly 1,250 entries across 36 categories were submitted this year for a CUNA Diamond Award consideration. BayPort is one of only five Virginia credit unions to be recognized with a 2023 Diamond Award and one of only two credit unions in Hampton Roads.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union