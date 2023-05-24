BayPort Donates $10,000 to Support Monthly Grocery Services to Local Homebound Veterans

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union today announced it has donated $10,000 to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to support their partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program.

The HUD-VASH Program, run locally by the Hampton VA Medical Center, will deliver monthly food boxes to nearly 500 local homebound veteran households this year alone. Previously, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank's monthly food boxes included dry and canned goods, and limited protein and produce options. However, BayPort's $10,000 donation will help enhance the monthly food boxes to also include meat, milk, dairy, and produce products.

"The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank places a priority on ensuring our service members and veterans are supported. We are thrilled to have BayPort Credit Union join us in our efforts. BayPort has been a cherished partner for decades and has provided dozens of non-profit organizations with the ability to serve our neighbors better. We are thankful for their presence in our community," said Foodbank CEO Karen Joyner.

"BayPort has been a proud partner of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank for over 20 years, and we are deeply committed to the good work they do every day in our local communities. We are honored to be a part of the impact they are making through the HUD-VASH Program, as we work together to support our local veterans who need a helping hand," said BayPort President/CEO Jim Mears.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

About Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Since 1986, Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has been leading the fight against hunger by providing healthy food access, emergency relief, education, and advocacy to families in the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg, and the counties of James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Surry, and York. Not only does the Foodbank help our neighbors in need during times of hardship, the Foodbank plays a major role in disaster relief response. With the support of over 200-member agencies and programs, the Foodbank has provided over 200 million meals to families experiencing food and nutrition insecurity. The Foodbank is a proud member of Feeding America, the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, and the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula. Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for 15 consecutive years. Our vision is to inspire hope by leading the effort for a hunger-free and properly nourished community. For more information, visit us at www.hrfoodbank.org.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union