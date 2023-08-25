BayPort Foundation Announces it's Time to Run, Crawl, and SHELLebrate on October 7-8

BayPort Credit Union

25 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year, the BayPort Foundation is excited to team with J&A Racing to serve as the title sponsor and official charity partner of the premier, family-friendly fundraising event, the BayPort Foundation Crawlin' Crab Race Weekend. This year, the Foundation is proud to partner with Newport News Shipbuilding and Zogo as its official race sponsors.

The Crawlin' Crab Race Weekend takes place in Hampton on October 7-8, 2023. The festive event has a race distance for all abilities and all ages: Half Marathon, 5K, and Kids 1K. The race routes show off the best of Hampton, from the Hampton Coliseum into the historic downtown, to the Hampton Roads Harbor. Once participants cross the finish line, they are invited to celebrate at a post-race celebration featuring live music by local bands AudioHum and Kaboombox, and craft beer by breweries New Belgium and Devils Backbone.

With over 2,500 participants each year, race participants will leave a lasting impact on the local community, as a portion of every race registration goes directly to the Foundation. Over the past two 2021 and 2022 Crawlin' Crab Race Weekends, the Foundation raised $57,692 to support its mission. BayPort Credit Union pays all of the Foundation's overhead to ensure that 100 percent of the Foundation's donations go right back into the local community.

In preparation for race weekend, runners of all ages and paces are invited to join BayPort and J&A Racing at a community run event. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 20 at 6 p.m. at Tradition Brewery in Newport News. Local runners will enjoy a casual 3-mile run and are encouraged to stay afterwards to enjoy beer, redeem swag, and enter to win Crawlin' Crab race registrations. Tradition Brewery is generously donating ten percent of all beer sales to the Foundation. Please visit BayPort's online Events Calendar at bayportcu.org/events to learn more and RSVP today.  

Registration for the 2023 BayPort Foundation Crawlin' Crab Race Weekend is currently open. More information can be found at crawlincrabhalf.com.

About BayPort Foundation
BayPort Foundation is the charitable arm of BayPort Credit Union, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, and was established to extend the credit union's philosophy of "people helping people." The Foundation is an extension of the credit union's charitable giving. BayPort Credit Union commits more than half a million dollars in annual corporate donations and pays all the Foundation's overhead to ensure that 100% of the Foundation donations support its mission. For more information, visit bayportfoundation.org.

About J&A Racing
J&A Racing is a nationally recognized race management company based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. With a portfolio of seven events and virtual challenges, J&A Racing's mission is to promote and support healthy lifestyles and the sport of running through all stages of life. Since 2003 when J&A Racing owners, Amy and Jerry Frostick, took over the Shamrock Sportsfest, the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend has become one of the most popular running events in the country growing from 3,000 participants to a record 30,000 in 2015. Additionally, J&A Racing organizes the Old Point National Bank Wicked 10K Weekend; Big Blue 5K; BayPort Credit Union Surf-N-Santa 5 Miler; BayPort Foundation Crawlin' Crab Half Marathon Weekend; Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Weekend; and the ADP Corporate 5K. For more information on J&A Racing's events, visit www.jandaracing.com.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union

