BayPort Foundation Announces Official Crawlin' Crab Race Weekend Sponsors

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The BayPort Foundation is pleased to announce it has partnered with Cox Business/Cox Media, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Staples as official race sponsors of the BayPort Foundation Crawlin' Crab Race Weekend. The Crawlin' Crab Race Weekend is the Foundation's inaugural family-friendly fundraising event.

"We are excited to announce the launch of the BayPort Foundation. Having the incredible support from community partners like Cox, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Staples make it possible for us to contribute financially to our mission in more meaningful ways," said BayPort Foundation Chairman Jim Mears.

The Foundation focuses on four philanthropic efforts: educational scholarships, financial literacy education, promoting family health and wellness, and hardship and emergency assistance.

The Crawlin' Crab Race Weekend in Hampton, Virginia, on October 2-3, 2021, is a festive event that has a race distance for all abilities and ages: Half Marathon, 5K, and Kids 1K. The flat, fast course highlights the Hampton Coliseum, historic downtown, and along the Hampton Harbor. Once race participants cross the finish line, they are invited to celebrate their success at a post-race celebration. With nearly 3,000 participants each year, a portion of every race registration will go directly to the Foundation.

As BayPort Credit Union's philanthropic arm, the credit union pays all overhead to ensure that 100% of the Foundation's contributions support its mission. The Foundation Board of Directors is comprised of the following credit union executive and board leadership:

Jim Mears , BayPort President/CEO, Chairman

, BayPort President/CEO, Chairman Ray Bagley , BayPort Board Member, Vice Chairman

, BayPort Board Member, Vice Chairman Jennifer Coyne , BayPort COO, Secretary/Treasurer

, BayPort COO, Secretary/Treasurer Mary Cullen , BayPort Board Member, Director

, BayPort Board Member, Director Ira Williams , BayPort Vice President Member Experience, Director

, BayPort Vice President Member Experience, Director Nancy Porter , BayPort Vice President Marketing, Executive Director

Registration for the BayPort Foundation Crawlin' Crab Race Weekend is currently open. Visit crawlincrabhalf.com for race details.

About BayPort Foundation

BayPort Foundation is the charitable arm of BayPort Credit Union and was established to extend the credit union's philosophy of "people helping people." The BayPort Foundation's mission focuses on four philanthropic efforts: educational scholarships, financial literacy education, promoting family health and wellness, and hardship and emergency assistance in communities where BayPort members live and work. For more information, visit bayportfoundation.com.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union

Related Links

www.bayportcu.org

