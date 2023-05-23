BayPort Foundation Awards $100,000 in Scholarships to 8 Working Adults, 11 College Students and 19 High School Seniors

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BayPort Foundation today announced it has awarded $100,000 in 11 different scholarship types to a total of 38 member students in the surrounding local communities attending a college, university, trade, or vocational school.

Since 1961, BayPort Credit Union has supported member students in funding their educational pursuits. And over that time, it has awarded over $1 million in scholarships. Today, the credit union's philanthropic arm, the BayPort Foundation, continues its mission to enrich members' lives by providing financial support to promote education. Application evaluation criteria are comprised of GPA, academic achievements, financial need, school and community involvement, and a written essay. In addition, students must be pursuing a degree or certification at an accredited college, university, or technical school.

Earlier this year, BayPort introduced the Rowe Family Scholarship—the newest donation to the BayPort Foundation Legacy Giving Program. It is in addition to the Donald I. Steppe Memorial and the McGee Family Scholarship. All three scholarships are family gifts to honor those who share BayPort's commitment and philanthropic efforts.

BayPort has partnered with WAVY-TV NBC and WVBT-FOX43 to honor its 2023 scholarship recipients as part of the BayPort Foundation Scholarship Salute recognition program. The Scholarship Salute will air daily between June 26 and July 23. For more information and to view the entire voluntary series, please visit BayPort's YouTube channel.

The BayPort Foundation 2023 scholarship recipients are as follows:

Beard-Bennett Memorial Scholarship

Katie Ross, New Kent High School

Adia Menna, Smithfield High School

Kaitlyn Worrell, Smithfield High School

Taylor Holland, Windsor High School

Ilyas Choukri, Kecoughtan High School

Lily Backus, Nansemond River High School

George R. Dudley, Jr. Scholarship

Breea Dresler, Tabb High School

Student-Run Credit Union Member Scholarship

Taj Adkins, Heritage High School

Kanye Hayer, Kings Fork High School

Aidan Thompson, Hampton Roads Academy

Celeste Kelly, Heritage High School

Miles Thomas, Heritage High School

Epiphany Smith, Heritage High School

Student-Run Credit Union Teller Scholarship

Noah Harris, Smithfield High School

Elijah Kennedy, Kecoughtan High School

Benjamin Ray, Smithfield High School

Saiveon Frazier, Heritage High School

Johnathan Mummert, Peninsula Catholic High School

Emily Ruck, Kecoughtan High School

Directors Scholarship

Sarai Brown, Alfred State College

Wendy Bright, Old Dominion University

Daphne Franklin, University of South Carolina

Jonathan He, Johns Hopkins University

Raheem Strong, Virginia Commonwealth University

Amy Watson, Riverside College of Health Careers

Nile Phillips, Harvey Mudd College

Burton P. Hill Scholarship

Allison Fales, Virginia Tech

Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship

Abrielle Tutone, Longwood University

McGee Family Scholarship

Tia Semple, Virginia Peninsula Community College

Rowe Family Scholarship

Luke Cargill, Dartmouth College

Tuition Booster Scholarship

Angela Claud, Functional Medicine University

Tiffanie Smith, Old Dominion University

Monica Anderson, Old Dominion University

Jenae Tynes, Liberty University

Quinon McWilliams, Old Dominion University

Jeremy Condron, Virginia Peninsula Community College

Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship

Dalton Durant, Old Dominion University

Rosa Rainey, Norfolk State University

About BayPort Foundation

BayPort Foundation is the charitable arm of BayPort Credit Union, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, and was established to extend the credit union's philosophy of "people helping people." The Foundation is an extension of the credit union's charitable giving. BayPort Credit Union commits more than half a million dollars in annual corporate donations and pays all the Foundation's overhead to ensure that 100% of the Foundation donations support its mission. For more information, visit bayportfoundation.org.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union