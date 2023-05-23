BayPort Foundation Awards $100,000 in Scholarships to 8 Working Adults, 11 College Students and 19 High School Seniors

23 May, 2023, 10:00 ET
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BayPort Foundation today announced it has awarded $100,000 in 11 different scholarship types to a total of 38 member students in the surrounding local communities attending a college, university, trade, or vocational school.
Since 1961, BayPort Credit Union has supported member students in funding their educational pursuits. And over that time, it has awarded over $1 million in scholarships. Today, the credit union's philanthropic arm, the BayPort Foundation, continues its mission to enrich members' lives by providing financial support to promote education. Application evaluation criteria are comprised of GPA, academic achievements, financial need, school and community involvement, and a written essay. In addition, students must be pursuing a degree or certification at an accredited college, university, or technical school.
Earlier this year, BayPort introduced the Rowe Family Scholarship—the newest donation to the BayPort Foundation Legacy Giving Program. It is in addition to the Donald I. Steppe Memorial and the McGee Family Scholarship. All three scholarships are family gifts to honor those who share BayPort's commitment and philanthropic efforts.
BayPort has partnered with WAVY-TV NBC and WVBT-FOX43 to honor its 2023 scholarship recipients as part of the BayPort Foundation Scholarship Salute recognition program. The Scholarship Salute will air daily between June 26 and July 23. For more information and to view the entire voluntary series, please visit BayPort's YouTube channel.
The BayPort Foundation 2023 scholarship recipients are as follows:
Beard-Bennett Memorial Scholarship
Katie Ross, New Kent High School
Adia Menna, Smithfield High School
Kaitlyn Worrell, Smithfield High School
Taylor Holland, Windsor High School
Ilyas Choukri, Kecoughtan High School
Lily Backus, Nansemond River High School
George R. Dudley, Jr. Scholarship
Breea Dresler, Tabb High School
Student-Run Credit Union Member Scholarship
Taj Adkins, Heritage High School
Kanye Hayer, Kings Fork High School
Aidan Thompson, Hampton Roads Academy
Celeste Kelly, Heritage High School
Miles Thomas, Heritage High School
Epiphany Smith, Heritage High School
Student-Run Credit Union Teller Scholarship
Noah Harris, Smithfield High School
Elijah Kennedy, Kecoughtan High School
Benjamin Ray, Smithfield High School
Saiveon Frazier, Heritage High School
Johnathan Mummert, Peninsula Catholic High School
Emily Ruck, Kecoughtan High School
Directors Scholarship
Sarai Brown, Alfred State College
Wendy Bright, Old Dominion University
Daphne Franklin, University of South Carolina
Jonathan He, Johns Hopkins University
Raheem Strong, Virginia Commonwealth University
Amy Watson, Riverside College of Health Careers
Nile Phillips, Harvey Mudd College
Burton P. Hill Scholarship
Allison Fales, Virginia Tech
Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship
Abrielle Tutone, Longwood University
McGee Family Scholarship
Tia Semple, Virginia Peninsula Community College
Rowe Family Scholarship
Luke Cargill, Dartmouth College
Tuition Booster Scholarship
Angela Claud, Functional Medicine University
Tiffanie Smith, Old Dominion University
Monica Anderson, Old Dominion University
Jenae Tynes, Liberty University
Quinon McWilliams, Old Dominion University
Jeremy Condron, Virginia Peninsula Community College
Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship
Dalton Durant, Old Dominion University
Rosa Rainey, Norfolk State University
About BayPort Foundation
BayPort Foundation is the charitable arm of BayPort Credit Union, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, and was established to extend the credit union's philosophy of "people helping people." The Foundation is an extension of the credit union's charitable giving. BayPort Credit Union commits more than half a million dollars in annual corporate donations and pays all the Foundation's overhead to ensure that 100% of the Foundation donations support its mission. For more information, visit bayportfoundation.org.
