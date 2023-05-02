BayPort Foundation Charity Golf Classic Raises More Than $135,000

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BayPort Foundation is excited to announce that it has raised $136,175 at its second annual Charity Golf Classic event, hosted on April 27, 2023.

Forty-two businesses sponsored the tournament, including the 84 golfers who played the award-winning golf course at the James River Country Club in Newport News.

Pictured above from left to right: Stephen Harris, Aaron Ames, North River Construction; Lee Haywood, Haywood Floor Covering; Jim Mears, BayPort Credit Union; and Ben Renko, Lori Hiers, DataSearch.

The successful fundraising outcome was made possible by the support of sponsors of all levels and Gold Sponsor business partners: DataSearch, Haywood Floor Covering, Mastercard, North River Construction, and Zogo.

100% of the Charity Golf Classic funds go directly to fund grants supporting the Foundation's mission, including its $100,000 scholarship program and charitable grant awards to promote financial literacy, family health and wellness, and hardship and emergency assistance.

In 2022, the BayPort Foundation partnered with two leading companies to launch the half-million-dollar Accelerating Change Together Grant or the ACT Grant, a 3-year, step-down grant for education and workforce development. It was awarded to the Virginia Beach City Public Schools to fund the addition

of a new two-year, half-day Advanced Technology Center Renewable Energy Technologies program.

To learn more about the ACT Grant, please visit actgrant.org.

As the philanthropic arm of BayPort Credit Union, the Foundation is an extension of the credit union's charitable giving. BayPort Credit Union commits more than half a million dollars in annual corporate donations. In addition, it pays all of the Foundation's overhead to ensure every penny of the Foundation's donations supports its mission. To learn more about the BayPort Foundation, visit bayportfoundation.org.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

