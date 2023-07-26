BayPort Foundation Gives $25,000 to Fund Summer Programming at Local Boys & Girls Clubs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BayPort Foundation has donated $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula (BGCVP) in support of their ongoing Summer Enrichment Campaign. The campaign, which runs through August 25, aims to provide a summer full of opportunities to at least 300 local youth. Funds raised will go toward more enriching summer programs through field trips, career exploration, arts, STEM, sports, and more. Most importantly, the funds will ensure that no child misses out on the chance to attend a Club for the summer.

BayPort President/CEO Jim Mears presents a check of $25,000 to BGCVP President/CEO Hal Smith and Club members for Summer Programming.

"BayPort has been a great partner to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula for years. Through anything from backpack donations for the school year, to monetary support, to Jim [Mears] serving as a dedicated member on our Board- they never hesitate to do whatever it takes to provide opportunity to our kids. This gift of $25,000 toward our Summer Enrichment Campaign is another example of their tremendous generosity and belief in our mission and community. This gift will provide opportunities for at least 50 local children," said BGCVP President & CEO Hal Smith.

As the philanthropic arm of BayPort Credit Union, the Foundation is an extension of the credit union's charitable giving. BayPort Credit Union commits more than half a million dollars in annual corporate donations. In addition, it pays all of the Foundation's overhead to ensure 100 percent of the Foundation's donations support its mission. To learn more about the BayPort Foundation, visit bayportfoundation.org.

In addition to the BayPort Foundation donation, BayPort Credit Union supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula annually. BayPort has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs for over a decade, supporting their annual fundraising through corporate giving and staff volunteerism. More recently, in 2022, BayPort donated 500 backpacks to students enrolled in their after-school programs.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula's Summer Enrichment Campaign, visit bagclub.com.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula serves more than 5,000 youth on the Virginia Peninsula and surrounding communities. We provide boys and girls with an inclusive and safe place to learn and grow, foster ongoing relationships with caring adult professionals, and offer life-enhancing programs and character development experiences. We prepare them for their futures with career goals, and we give them hope and opportunity in their present lives. Our locations across the Peninsula in Newport News, Hampton, York, Gloucester, James City, and Mathews give youth in multiple communities access to a Club. To learn more, please visit bagclub.com.

