BayPort's 3-Minute Shopping Spree Winners Rack Up Over $10,000 in Kroger Groceries

12 winners, who ranged in age from 19 to 89, were chosen at random from over 60,000 members and 4.5 million entries to win a 3-minute shopping spree at area Kroger stores in a contest sponsored by BayPort Credit Union. In partnership with The Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula, BayPort provide one special family the opportunity to fill a grocery cart with items of their choosing bringing joy and meaning to their holiday season.

Family and friends cheered winners on as they racked up over $10,000 in groceries and earned nearly $5,000 in Kroger Rewards Points savings. BayPort captured the shopping spree winners in action live on Facebook and Instagram throughout the day.

About BayPort

With total assets of $1.7 billion, BayPort is a member-owned, full-service financial institution. Founded in 1928, today it is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial and services more than 140,000 individuals and businesses with 24 branch locations in the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

