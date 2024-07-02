Located just 7 miles from Times Square in NYC the entertainment destination will open the Largest ScreenX auditorium in the world

RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting development for movie lovers and entertainment enthusiasts, B&B Theatres is thrilled to announce it will open an unparalleled cinema and entertainment experience at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Housing the largest ScreenX auditorium in the world, this announcement marks a significant expansion of B&B Theatres' footprint in premier entertainment destinations, complementing its successful operation at the iconic Mall of America and signaling its first arrival in New Jersey.

B&B Theatres to Open a New State of the Art Cinema at American Dream, New Jersey

ScreenX, developed by CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, is the world's first multi-projection cinema that enhances the traditional movie-going experience by seamlessly extending the screens onto the surrounding walls of the auditorium. This revolutionary approach offers viewers a captivating 270-degree panoramic viewing adventure. Through its unique presentation of key scenes and exclusive scenic elements, ScreenX immerses audiences in an unparalleled visual environment, reimagining the way movies are experienced.

The new ScreenX location will be the largest ScreenX auditorium in the world with a massive 80-foot-wide center screen and side walls measuring 82 feet each boasting 242 feet of ScreenX viewing range for the moviegoer.

In addition to the new ScreenX auditorium, the new venue at American Dream promises to be a source of pride for B&B Theatres and a landmark destination for entertainment in the region. While the full details of the amenities and features will be unveiled at a later date, the company is excited to share that the venue will include 8-screens of cutting-edge cinematic technology, multiple bowling lanes, a full redemption arcade, and various food and beverage options including a restaurant and full service bar.

The facility will offer unparalleled cinema presentations courtesy of the latest in laser projection, wall-to-wall curved screens, and heated, leather, electric recliners in every auditorium.

"We are incredibly excited to announce this deal with the American Dream," said Brock Bagby, President and Chief Content, Programming, and Development Officer for B&B Theatres. "This new location underscores our commitment to providing the most immersive and enjoyable entertainment experiences possible. Our presence at the Mall of America has been a tremendous success, and we are eager to bring our unique blend of cinema and entertainment to even more guests at the American Dream. Stay tuned! What we have in store is worth the wait!"

Shedding a little further light on the exclusive amenities, B&B Theatres CEO Bob Bagby commented on ScreenX located within one of the location's Grand Screen auditoriums, "ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection platform, meaning the movie won't just play on the screen in front, but on the two sidewalls. It's a remarkable presentation and we're thrilled to announce that the American Dream ScreenX will be the largest in the world, located only seven miles from Times Square at the Greatest City in the World!"

American Dream, known for its world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment offerings, provides the perfect backdrop for B&B Theatres' new venture. This venue is designed to be a destination for families, movie lovers, and anyone looking for an extraordinary outing. The announcement of this new location is a testament to B&B Theatres' innovative spirit and dedication to the future of cinema and entertainment.

"Bob, Brock and the entire B&B Theatre team have been a trusted and pivotal partner in the growth of the ScreenX brand in the U.S. and we are thrilled to announce the opening of the world's largest ScreenX auditorium at American Dream," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "This premiere location, already home to high-end retail and attractions, now offers an unmatched cinematic experience, enhancing the appeal of this iconic New Jersey landmark and drawing visitors from around the world."

"We are ecstatic that B&B theatres will open its first New Jersey location at American Dream, offering our guests yet another exceptional immersive entertainment experience," said Bryan Gaus, Senior Vice President and General Manager of American Dream. "American Dream truly offers something for everyone with endless ways to relax, unwind and enjoy quality time with friends and family." This new development is poised to not only enhance the entertainment landscape of American Dream but also further solidify B&B Theatres' position as a leader and innovator in the cinema and entertainment space.

The company invites everyone to visit bbtheatres.com and follow on social media (@bbtheatres) for further announcements and looks forward to welcoming guests to this incredible new venue in the near future.

ABOUT B&B THEATRES

B&B Theatres is the largest privately held and 5th largest theatre chain in America overall. B&B operates 550 screens at 57 cinema locations in 15 states (including three under construction) and also maintains 64 bowling lanes, 231 redemption arcade games and three distinct restaurant brands across multiple locations called the Marquee Bar & Grille, Sterling's and Johnnie's Jazz Bar & Grille. B&B is proud to be celebrating 100 years in business this year under the same family ownership, four generations later.

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet just minutes away from New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey. American Dream is home to leading attractions, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, Dream Wheel – a 300-foot observation wheel overlooking the NYC skyline, as well as attractions debuting soon such as The Game Room Powered by Hasbro and Skip Barber Racing Go-Kart Academy. American Dream's immersive luxury shopping and dining experience – The Avenue – features Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Rolex, Cartier, Watches of Switzerland, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Ferrari, Gentle Monster, Canada Goose, Carpaccio, a fine-dining Italian restaurant, and much more. The retail and dining collection is further expanded with flagship locations for Aritzia, H&M, PRIMARK, Uniqlo, Sephora and Zara; as well as the Toys"R"Us global flagship, the only standalone location in the U.S, the first-ever MrBeast Burger restaurant, world renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson's Marcus Live! and the world's first and only "candy department store," IT'SUGAR.

American Dream | Best Indoor Amusement Park Near NYC - Water Park, Ski Resort & Luxury

ABOUT CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', and '4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 390 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX