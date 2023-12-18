BBB Honors Local Company with an 8th Torch Award for Ethics and Customer Service

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Business Bureau of Central Illinois, serving 36 counties, awards Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair The Torch Award for Ethics. The BBB Torch Award is designed to not only promote the importance of building trust, but also the willingness and efforts made by outstanding businesses to help contribute to an honorable marketplace.

Dedicated to excellence in ethics and customer satisfaction, Helitech Waterproofing and Foundation Repair has been awarded the prestigious BBB Torch Award for the 8th time. Additionally, Helitech Home Care Specialist, Adam Fricke, was awarded the BBB Customer Service award for customer service excellence.

BBB Torch Awards recognize companies and charities that are committed to exceptional standards for ethical business practices and service to their customers, employees, suppliers and communities.

"BBB received a record 100 nominations for the award. The winning companies were chosen by 5 volunteer judges. Winners were deemed to exercise integrity and consistently meet very high standards in their relationships with customers, employees, vendors/suppliers, industry peers and our community." Jessica Tharp, President/CEO of the Central Illinois Better Business Bureau, which serves 36 counties in Central Illinois.

The BBB Torch Award for Ethics reinforces Helitech's dedication to providing exceptional waterproofing and foundation repair services while adhering to the utmost integrity in all aspects of its operations. Helitech has established a reputation for delivering innovative solutions and outstanding customer service to homeowners across Illinois, Missouri, Eastern Iowa, and Western Kentucky.

Helitech operates on a foundation of ethical practices. Grounded in faith and family first, the company believes that commitment to servant leadership and ethical standards differentiates both its internal work culture and exceptional customer experience.

"It's an honor to heal homes for our customers and we're so proud of our hard-working employees that make The Helitech Experience a standard for homeowners," said Helitech's Executive Vice President, Brett Campbell. "Congratulations to the entire team and especially to Adam Fricke for his outstanding commitment to serving the community."

Visit helitechonline.com to learn more about the Helitech culture and award-winning service.

About Helitech Waterproofing and Foundation Repair

Helitech is a locally-owned, specialty contractor serving Illinois, Missouri, Eastern Iowa, and Western Kentucky with a focus on faith and family. Helitech offers effective solutions in waterproofing, foundation repair, and concrete repair services. BBB Accredited, A+ Rated and a multi-year Torch award winner for ethics, Helitech has been healing homes since 1987.

Better Business Bureau Torch Awards

The mission of the Better Business Bureau system is to promote and foster the highest ethical relationship between businesses and the public through voluntary self-regulation, consumer and business education and service excellence. The Central Illinois Better Business Bureau established an annual award program to gain public recognition for Central Illinois companies that maintain a solid commitment to conduct their business practices in an ethical fashion. The Torch Award is designed to promote not only the importance of ethical business practices, but also the willingness and efforts made by outstanding business to ensure that our marketplace remains fair and honorable for all Americans. Companies do not need to have a full-scale ethics program in operation in order to compete. They simply need to demonstrate that they meet the judging criteria.

