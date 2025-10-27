Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair Expands to Evansville, Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair, a trusted leader in home foundation repair and waterproofing since 1987, is proud to announce its expansion to Evansville, Indiana. The company's newest location at 815 John Street will serve homeowners throughout the Evansville area with expert solutions in basement waterproofing, crawl space encapsulation, foundation repair, and concrete leveling.

Known for its family-driven values and commitment to integrity, Helitech has earned a reputation for excellence and innovation in an industry where trust matters most. The company has been honored with nine Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Business Ethics, reflecting its dedication to quality service and lasting customer relationships.

"Evansville homeowners take pride in their homes, and we're here to help them protect that investment," said Brett Campbell, President of Helitech. "We've seen how local soil and weather can create challenges for foundations and basements, and our team is excited to bring proven solutions and honest, dependable service to the region."

Helitech's custom approach ensures every homeowner receives a solution designed for their home's unique needs. Whether it's a cracked foundation, wet basement, or uneven concrete, Helitech's experienced team delivers lasting peace of mind and stands behind their work for the life of your home.

With its new Evansville office, Helitech now proudly serves homeowners across nine states, combining small-town care with industry-leading innovation.

To learn more about Helitech's services or to schedule a free inspection, visit helitechonline.com/service-areas/evansville

As part of its continued growth, Helitech is hiring. Explore career opportunities at helitechonline.com/careers.

About Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair

Helitech is a locally owned specialty contractor serving Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee with a focus on faith and family. Helitech offers effective solutions in waterproofing, foundation repair, and concrete repair services. BBB Accredited, A+ Rated, and a multi-year Torch award winner for ethics, Helitech has been healing homes since 1987. The company culture is centered on being family-oriented and Helitech is looking for team members who want to make a difference in the lives of team members and customers.

