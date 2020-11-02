BBB National Programs Adds New Senior Leadership in Privacy Initiatives and Human Resources and an Attorney to NAD

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs, the independent non-profit organization that oversees more than a dozen industry self-regulation programs, today announced new additions to the organization's senior leadership team that will deepen its bench in privacy, human resources, and truth-in-advertising. The announcement was made by Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs.

In the newly created role of Vice President, Privacy Initiatives-Operations, Andrea Shandell will report to Dona Fraser, Senior Vice President, Privacy Initiatives, BBB National Programs. In August, BBB National Programs expanded its privacy portfolio with Fraser's promotion and now welcomes Shandell to lead operations for the growing division. Prior to joining BBB National Programs, Shandell spent more than 25 years in privacy law at Gannett, most recently as associate general counsel and chief ethics and privacy officer, where she provided counsel, analysis, and training on data privacy, information security, compliance, ethics, consumer protection, and litigation and claims management.

"I am thrilled to welcome two outstanding leaders to our senior team at BBB National Programs," said Reicin. "As our work expands to provide independent self-regulatory programs to industry sectors in the U.S., as well as to address privacy challenges for businesses across borders, it is critical that we add even greater strength to our team of professionals, both in the privacy realm and across the entirety of BBB National Programs."

With a growing organization, Reicin appointed seasoned strategic human resources leader Amy J. Clark to the new position of Chief Human Resources Officer, BBB National Programs. Clark served most recently as vice president of talent management at Sallie Mae. During Clark's 15 years at Sallie Mae, she held several human resources leadership roles, and she brings to BBB National Programs both strategic and operational expertise in HR. Experienced in managing the people side of organizational change, Clark will join Fraser and Executive Vice President of Policy Mary Engle to lead the Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Committee at BBB National Programs.

Shandell and Clark will join Reicin and Fraser at BBB National Programs headquarters in McLean, VA. In its New York City office, led by BBB National Programs vice president Laura Brett, the National Advertising Division (NAD) today adds a new attorney to its talented team. Zheng Wang is joining NAD after 10 years at Debevoise & Plimpton.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs, and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

