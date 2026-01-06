BBB National Programs Announces 93 Distinguished Panel Pool Members for 2026 National Advertising Review Board

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs today announced the 93 panel pool members of the 2026 National Advertising Review Board, the appellate body for the U.S. advertising industry's system of self-regulation.

The National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, selected for their stature and experience in their fields, provide independent peer review to ensure truthfulness and accuracy in national advertising and help promote voluntary compliance with self-regulatory decisions.

Founded in 1971, the National Advertising Review Board provides appellate review of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division and Children's Advertising Review Unit decisions. In more than 90% of case decisions, companies voluntarily comply with any advertising recommendations made. In situations where an advertiser fails to make good-faith efforts to modify or discontinue advertising as recommended, cases are referred to the appropriate regulatory agency.

These advertising programs are three of more than 20 self-regulatory, accountability, and dispute-resolution programs of the independent non-profit organization, BBB National Programs.

For 2026, panel pool members include 93 distinguished leaders from three different categories:

National Advertisers

Advertising Agencies

Public Members (academics and other members of the public sector)

A National Advertising Review Board appellate panel generally consists of five members from the pool, with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative on each panel.

Nominations for National Advertising Review Board panel pool members are made by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), American Advertising Federation (AAF), Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and BBB National Programs. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms. This year, 15 new members join 78 individuals returning to their distinguished roles.

"This is one of my favorite announcements every year, as it always gratifying to see how the work of the National Advertising Review Board brings together the various sectors of the advertising industry – brands, agencies, and academia – to consider cases that go to the heart of truth in advertising," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "Welcome to our 15 new distinguished National Advertising Review Board panel pool members and thank you and welcome back to our also distinguished 78 returning members."

Following is the list of new BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2026.

New Panel Pool Members

New Public Members

Joanna D'Avanzo, Senior Professional Lecturer of Advertising, Advertising Coordinator, Global Marketing Communication – Marist Italy, School of Communication and the Arts, Marist University

Steven Hall, Senior Lecturer of Advertising, Faculty Advisor, American Advertising Federation, Charles H. Sandage Department of Advertising, College of Media, University of Illinois

David Koranda, Professor of Practice Emeritus, School of Journalism and Communication, University of Oregon

Nazmul K. Rony, Ph. D. MBA, Associate Professor of Communication, Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC)- Advertising, Department of Communication, Media and Sport Management, College of Business, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania

Jay Waters, Senior Instructor, Advertising and Public Relations Department, The University of Alabama

New Agency Members

Stacie Boney, President, Hanson Dodge

Jim Tenny, Founder/CEO, Blackbird Communications

Dominic Tremblay, Co-Founder, CEO, Tux Creative House

Gretchen Walsh, President, McKinney

New Advertising Members

Elizabeth "Bess" Creech, Director, Americas Digital & Brand Advertising, SAS

Dawn Dawson, Chief Marketing Officer, Mortgage Solutions Financial

Michelle Green, Manager, Insights & Cultural Intelligence, Paramount Advertising

Victoria Lozano, Chief Marketing Officer, Crayola

Joe McCambley, Chief Marketing Officer, Saatva

Danielle Spikener, Head of Inclusive Marketing, KraftHeinz

Following is the list of the 78 returning BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2026.

Public Members

Allen Bosworth, Adjunct Professor, Hussman School of Journalism and Media, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

A.J. Busé, Design Leadership Program Director, The Modern College of Design

Margaret (Meg) C. Campbell, Associate Dean & Department Chair, Professor of Marketing, Anderson Presidential Chair in Business Administration, UC Riverside School of Business, University of California, Riverside

Dr. Alicia D. Cooper, Associate Professor of Marketing and Marketing Program Coordinator, Department of Management, Marketing & Logistics, College of Business & Public Affairs, Alabama A&M University

Nancy J. Gray, Clinical Assistant Professor, W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University

Scott R. Hamula, Professor and Chair, Dept. of Strategic Communication, Director of Advertising, Public Relations, and Marketing Communications Program, Roy H. Park School of Communications, Ithaca College

Dr. Glynnis M. Johnson, Assistant Professor of Marketing and Advertising, Department of Business Administration, Division of Business and Economics, Morehouse College

Gail McCarthy, Associate Professor/Adjunct Faculty, Graphic Design, Johnson & Wales University

Armand D. McCoy, Instructor and Executive Director/Faculty Advisor, Lindsey + Asp, Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Oklahoma

Rich McCracken, Lecturer, NSAC Advisor, Faculty Director of Backpack Communications, Hubbard School of Journalism & Mass Communication, University of Minnesota

Joel M. Nichols, M.B.A., Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The University of Memphis

Daniel John Petek, Education Chair Emeritus, AAF, Former Advertising Instructor, Washington State University

Jeff Sheets, Teaching Professor, Associate Director, Inspired Learning, Brigham Young University

Gordon Stillman, MFA, Associate Professor and Chair, Visual Arts Department, Lincoln University

Dr. Marthinus JC van Loggerenberg, Director, Advertising Program & Associate Professor, College of Arts and Sciences, University of San Francisco

Agency Members

Brad Bennett, Co-Founder & Chief Firestarter, Wildfire

Scott Bishoff, Head of Media, Black Bear Pictures

Jeb Brown, Chairman & CFO, Yes&

Cari Bucci-Hulings, President, Betty

Reid Carr, CEO & Executive Creative Director, Red Door Interactive

Celeste Castle, EVP, Head of Research and Measurement, Amplifi USA

Brandon Cooke, Global Chief Marketing Officer & International Affiliates Lead, FCB

Stephanie Crockett, President & CEO, Mower

Michelle Edelman, CEO & CSO, PETERMAYER

Steve Erich, Co-Founder & President, Erich & Kallman

Daisy Expósito-Ulla, Chairman and CEO, d expósito & Partners

Marina Filippelli, CEO, Orci

Amber Guild, CEO, McCann NY

Jacqueline Hoyos, Chief Media Officer, Moroch

David Lane, Co-Founder, LevLane

Jeff Larson, President and CEO, Mediassociates

Brad Moranchek, Global Client Business Lead, Omnicom Media Group

Bob Morrison, Founder & Chairman, Morrison Agency

Peggy Nordeen, Founder and Chairman, Starmark

Stephanie Noris, President & Founder, Norbella

Ingrid Otero-Smart, President/CEO, Casanova//McCann

Doug Pinckney, Chairman and CEO, Pinckney Hugo Group

Andy Pray, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Wild Signal

Al Samuelian, Managing Director, Marketing & Strategy, OMD

Duff Stewart, Chairman, GSD&M

Sharon Tallach Vogelpohl, President & Chief Executive Officer, MHP/Team SI

Aaron Walton, CEO, Walton Isaacson

Frances Webster, Co-Founder, CEO, Walrus

Carol H. Williams, Owner, President, CEO & CCO, Carol H. Williams Advertising, Inc.

Advertiser Members

Lynne Bartron, Vice President, Global Brand Experience & Creative, Gen Digital Inc.

Laura Brewick, SVP, Chief Product Officer, FXI

Susette Brooks, Director of Inclusive Marketing, Penguin Random House

Denis Budniewski, Managing Director, Marketing Operations and Effectiveness, PwC

Stephen Cassell, Former Chief Marketing & Brand and Communications Officer, Point32Health

Matt Casselton, VP, Marketing and Consumer Engagement, Trinity Health

Vivian Chang, Vice President, Ecommerce, GNC

Jessica Cipolla-Tario, Vice President, Global Creative Services, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, H&R Block

Rebecca Duke, Senior Brand Director, Campbell Soup Company

Brad Feinberg, Vice President of Media & Marketing Operations, NA, Molson Coors Beverage Company

Katherine Freeley, Head of Media Excellence Omnichannel, Boehringer Ingelheim

Jennifer Haught, Director, Growth Marketing, 3Z Brands

Fernando Herrera, Vice President of Imaginarium & Marketing, Sun-Maid Growers of California

Ivonne Kinser, CEO – Vantage Creative Group, Chief Marketing Officer – McCraw Law Group

David Lee, Senior Director, Global Licensing & Cultural Marketing, MARS

Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Meals & Beverages, Campbell Soup Company

J. Archie Lyons, Creative Director, Global Brand Division, Caterpillar Inc.

Ian McDonald, Sr. Global Category Manager, Marketing, Edgewell Personal Care Brands

Phil McWaters, Senior Vice President, North America Personal Healthcare, The Procter & Gamble Company

Company Warren Marenco Chase, Vice President, Managing Director – Copper Giants, Liberty Mutual

Kevin L. Miller, Former Chief Marketing Officer, The Fresh Market

Dana Paris, Chief Commercial Officer, Skinny Mixes, LLC

Michael Perdigao, President, Advertising & Corporate Communications, The Wonderful Company

Chris Phillips, VP, Branded Content Sales & Strategy, Realtor.com

Heather Roff, AVP, Total Video+ & Direct, L'Oréal USA

Erin Silver, Senior Director, Growth Marketing and Communications, Exclusive Resorts

Juanita Slappy, Global Brand Strategy: Brand Partnerships & Experiential Marketing, Cadillac

Marissa Solis, SVP, Global Brand & Consumer Marketing, National Football League

Ramon Soto, SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Northwell Health

Amy Spiridakis, Vice President, Commercial Strategy & Operations, Target Corporation

Rebeca Vargas, Chief Marketing Officer, Girls Scouts USA

Dan Williams, Chief Revenue Officer, 3 Day Blinds

Kwan Yim, Director, Global Agency Management, Citi

To meet all of the 2026 National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, visit our website. Learn more about the National Advertising Review Board here.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

