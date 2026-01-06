BBB National Programs Announces 93 Distinguished Panel Pool Members for 2026 National Advertising Review Board

News provided byBBB National Programs
Jan 06, 2026, 09:00 ET
MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs today announced the 93 panel pool members of the 2026 National Advertising Review Board, the appellate body for the U.S. advertising industry's system of self-regulation.
The National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, selected for their stature and experience in their fields, provide independent peer review to ensure truthfulness and accuracy in national advertising and help promote voluntary compliance with self-regulatory decisions.
Founded in 1971, the National Advertising Review Board provides appellate review of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division and Children's Advertising Review Unit decisions. In more than 90% of case decisions, companies voluntarily comply with any advertising recommendations made. In situations where an advertiser fails to make good-faith efforts to modify or discontinue advertising as recommended, cases are referred to the appropriate regulatory agency.
These advertising programs are three of more than 20 self-regulatory, accountability, and dispute-resolution programs of the independent non-profit organization, BBB National Programs.
For 2026, panel pool members include 93 distinguished leaders from three different categories:
- National Advertisers
- Advertising Agencies
- Public Members (academics and other members of the public sector)
A National Advertising Review Board appellate panel generally consists of five members from the pool, with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative on each panel.
Nominations for National Advertising Review Board panel pool members are made by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), American Advertising Federation (AAF), Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and BBB National Programs. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms. This year, 15 new members join 78 individuals returning to their distinguished roles.
"This is one of my favorite announcements every year, as it always gratifying to see how the work of the National Advertising Review Board brings together the various sectors of the advertising industry – brands, agencies, and academia – to consider cases that go to the heart of truth in advertising," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "Welcome to our 15 new distinguished National Advertising Review Board panel pool members and thank you and welcome back to our also distinguished 78 returning members."
Following is the list of new BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2026.
New Panel Pool Members
New Public Members
- Joanna D'Avanzo, Senior Professional Lecturer of Advertising, Advertising Coordinator, Global Marketing Communication – Marist Italy, School of Communication and the Arts, Marist University
- Steven Hall, Senior Lecturer of Advertising, Faculty Advisor, American Advertising Federation, Charles H. Sandage Department of Advertising, College of Media, University of Illinois
- David Koranda, Professor of Practice Emeritus, School of Journalism and Communication, University of Oregon
- Nazmul K. Rony, Ph. D. MBA, Associate Professor of Communication, Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC)- Advertising, Department of Communication, Media and Sport Management, College of Business, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania
- Jay Waters, Senior Instructor, Advertising and Public Relations Department, The University of Alabama
New Agency Members
- Stacie Boney, President, Hanson Dodge
- Jim Tenny, Founder/CEO, Blackbird Communications
- Dominic Tremblay, Co-Founder, CEO, Tux Creative House
- Gretchen Walsh, President, McKinney
New Advertising Members
- Elizabeth "Bess" Creech, Director, Americas Digital & Brand Advertising, SAS
- Dawn Dawson, Chief Marketing Officer, Mortgage Solutions Financial
- Michelle Green, Manager, Insights & Cultural Intelligence, Paramount Advertising
- Victoria Lozano, Chief Marketing Officer, Crayola
- Joe McCambley, Chief Marketing Officer, Saatva
- Danielle Spikener, Head of Inclusive Marketing, KraftHeinz
Following is the list of the 78 returning BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2026.
Public Members
- Allen Bosworth, Adjunct Professor, Hussman School of Journalism and Media, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- A.J. Busé, Design Leadership Program Director, The Modern College of Design
- Margaret (Meg) C. Campbell, Associate Dean & Department Chair, Professor of Marketing, Anderson Presidential Chair in Business Administration, UC Riverside School of Business, University of California, Riverside
- Dr. Alicia D. Cooper, Associate Professor of Marketing and Marketing Program Coordinator, Department of Management, Marketing & Logistics, College of Business & Public Affairs, Alabama A&M University
- Nancy J. Gray, Clinical Assistant Professor, W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University
- Scott R. Hamula, Professor and Chair, Dept. of Strategic Communication, Director of Advertising, Public Relations, and Marketing Communications Program, Roy H. Park School of Communications, Ithaca College
- Dr. Glynnis M. Johnson, Assistant Professor of Marketing and Advertising, Department of Business Administration, Division of Business and Economics, Morehouse College
- Gail McCarthy, Associate Professor/Adjunct Faculty, Graphic Design, Johnson & Wales University
- Armand D. McCoy, Instructor and Executive Director/Faculty Advisor, Lindsey + Asp, Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Oklahoma
- Rich McCracken, Lecturer, NSAC Advisor, Faculty Director of Backpack Communications, Hubbard School of Journalism & Mass Communication, University of Minnesota
- Joel M. Nichols, M.B.A., Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The University of Memphis
- Daniel John Petek, Education Chair Emeritus, AAF, Former Advertising Instructor, Washington State University
- Jeff Sheets, Teaching Professor, Associate Director, Inspired Learning, Brigham Young University
- Gordon Stillman, MFA, Associate Professor and Chair, Visual Arts Department, Lincoln University
- Dr. Marthinus JC van Loggerenberg, Director, Advertising Program & Associate Professor, College of Arts and Sciences, University of San Francisco
Agency Members
- Brad Bennett, Co-Founder & Chief Firestarter, Wildfire
- Scott Bishoff, Head of Media, Black Bear Pictures
- Jeb Brown, Chairman & CFO, Yes&
- Cari Bucci-Hulings, President, Betty
- Reid Carr, CEO & Executive Creative Director, Red Door Interactive
- Celeste Castle, EVP, Head of Research and Measurement, Amplifi USA
- Brandon Cooke, Global Chief Marketing Officer & International Affiliates Lead, FCB
- Stephanie Crockett, President & CEO, Mower
- Michelle Edelman, CEO & CSO, PETERMAYER
- Steve Erich, Co-Founder & President, Erich & Kallman
- Daisy Expósito-Ulla, Chairman and CEO, d expósito & Partners
- Marina Filippelli, CEO, Orci
- Amber Guild, CEO, McCann NY
- Jacqueline Hoyos, Chief Media Officer, Moroch
- David Lane, Co-Founder, LevLane
- Jeff Larson, President and CEO, Mediassociates
- Brad Moranchek, Global Client Business Lead, Omnicom Media Group
- Bob Morrison, Founder & Chairman, Morrison Agency
- Peggy Nordeen, Founder and Chairman, Starmark
- Stephanie Noris, President & Founder, Norbella
- Ingrid Otero-Smart, President/CEO, Casanova//McCann
- Doug Pinckney, Chairman and CEO, Pinckney Hugo Group
- Andy Pray, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Wild Signal
- Al Samuelian, Managing Director, Marketing & Strategy, OMD
- Duff Stewart, Chairman, GSD&M
- Sharon Tallach Vogelpohl, President & Chief Executive Officer, MHP/Team SI
- Aaron Walton, CEO, Walton Isaacson
- Frances Webster, Co-Founder, CEO, Walrus
- Carol H. Williams, Owner, President, CEO & CCO, Carol H. Williams Advertising, Inc.
Advertiser Members
- Lynne Bartron, Vice President, Global Brand Experience & Creative, Gen Digital Inc.
- Laura Brewick, SVP, Chief Product Officer, FXI
- Susette Brooks, Director of Inclusive Marketing, Penguin Random House
- Denis Budniewski, Managing Director, Marketing Operations and Effectiveness, PwC
- Stephen Cassell, Former Chief Marketing & Brand and Communications Officer, Point32Health
- Matt Casselton, VP, Marketing and Consumer Engagement, Trinity Health
- Vivian Chang, Vice President, Ecommerce, GNC
- Jessica Cipolla-Tario, Vice President, Global Creative Services, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, H&R Block
- Rebecca Duke, Senior Brand Director, Campbell Soup Company
- Brad Feinberg, Vice President of Media & Marketing Operations, NA, Molson Coors Beverage Company
- Katherine Freeley, Head of Media Excellence Omnichannel, Boehringer Ingelheim
- Jennifer Haught, Director, Growth Marketing, 3Z Brands
- Fernando Herrera, Vice President of Imaginarium & Marketing, Sun-Maid Growers of California
- Ivonne Kinser, CEO – Vantage Creative Group, Chief Marketing Officer – McCraw Law Group
- David Lee, Senior Director, Global Licensing & Cultural Marketing, MARS
- Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Meals & Beverages, Campbell Soup Company
- J. Archie Lyons, Creative Director, Global Brand Division, Caterpillar Inc.
- Ian McDonald, Sr. Global Category Manager, Marketing, Edgewell Personal Care Brands
- Phil McWaters, Senior Vice President, North America Personal Healthcare, The Procter & Gamble Company
- Warren Marenco Chase, Vice President, Managing Director – Copper Giants, Liberty Mutual
- Kevin L. Miller, Former Chief Marketing Officer, The Fresh Market
- Dana Paris, Chief Commercial Officer, Skinny Mixes, LLC
- Michael Perdigao, President, Advertising & Corporate Communications, The Wonderful Company
- Chris Phillips, VP, Branded Content Sales & Strategy, Realtor.com
- Heather Roff, AVP, Total Video+ & Direct, L'Oréal USA
- Erin Silver, Senior Director, Growth Marketing and Communications, Exclusive Resorts
- Juanita Slappy, Global Brand Strategy: Brand Partnerships & Experiential Marketing, Cadillac
- Marissa Solis, SVP, Global Brand & Consumer Marketing, National Football League
- Ramon Soto, SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Northwell Health
- Amy Spiridakis, Vice President, Commercial Strategy & Operations, Target Corporation
- Rebeca Vargas, Chief Marketing Officer, Girls Scouts USA
- Dan Williams, Chief Revenue Officer, 3 Day Blinds
- Kwan Yim, Director, Global Agency Management, Citi
To meet all of the 2026 National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, visit our website. Learn more about the National Advertising Review Board here.
About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.
SOURCE BBB National Programs
Share this article