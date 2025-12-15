Nonprofit BBB National Programs Board of Directors Elects Three New Board Members, and Re-Elects One Returning Board Member

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BBB National Programs, an independent non-profit organization that operates more than twenty independent industry self-regulation programs, today announced three new Board Members and the re-election of one current Board Member for the 2025-2028 term.

The three new BBB National Programs Board Members are:

Kathryn Farrara, North American General Counsel; and General Counsel, Beauty and Wellbeing North America, Unilever

Lydia Parnes, Former Director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, FTC; and Partner Emeritus and former Co-Leader Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, Wilson Sonsini

Justin Thomas-Copeland, CEO, American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As)

"We are honored to welcome Kathryn, Lydia, and Justin to our Board of Directors," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs, who also serves as a Board Member. "Their expertise will help us drive our mission to be the place where businesses go to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. Each will play a key role in extending BBB National Programs' impact as the U.S. home of independent industry self-regulation."

David Hubbard, Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Verizon will continue to serve as Board Chair, and Jocelyn Hunter, Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Home Depot will continue her role as Board Vice Chair.

The re-elected Board Member for the 2025-2028 term is:

Bob Liodice, CEO, Association of National Advertisers

"I am pleased that we have re-elected Bob to our Board," said Board Chair David Hubbard. "His dedication to the benefits of industry self-regulation helps to continues to advance a thriving marketplace for businesses and consumers alike."

Departing the BBB National Programs Board of Directors are Luis-Xavier Hernandez, Group General Counsel, Beauty and Wellbeing, Unilever; Maureen Ohlhausen, Partner, Wilson Sonsini, and Former Acting FTC Chair and FTC Commissioner; and Michellie Totonis, Director, Legal Affairs, LEGO. Maureen and Michelle are joining BBB National Programs' Center for Industry Self-Regulation (501(c)(3) Board of Directors.

"We extend our sincere thanks to Luis, Maureen, and Michelle for their valued service, and we look forward to Maureen and Michelle joining the Center for Industry Self-Regulation Board," said Hubbard.

Following is a full list of members of the BBB National Programs Board of Directors:

David Hubbard – (Board Chair) Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Verizon

Jocelyn Hunter – (Board Vice Chair) Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Home Depot

Elizabeth A. Allen - Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary, NPR

David Cohen – President and Chief Executive Officer, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

Kathryn Farrara – North American General Counsel, and General Counsel, Beauty and Wellbeing, North America, Unilever

Camille Johnston - Vice President of Communications, Johns Hopkins University

Joel Katz – Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer, EXL

Bob Liodice - Chief Executive Officer, Association of National Advertisers (ANA)

Sandi L. Masino - Senior Audit, Control Operations, Financial Executive and CPA; former executive at Fannie Mae, Booz Allen and Sallie Mae

Carla Michelotti – Former EVP and Chief Legal, Government & Corporate Affairs Officer Leo Burnett Worldwide; President, Carla Michelotti LLC

Lydia Parnes – Former Director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and Partner Emeritus and former Co-Leader Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, Wilson Sonsini

Eric D. Reicin - President and Chief Executive Officer, BBB National Programs

Brent Sanders – Former Associate General Counsel, Microsoft

Mary Sophos – Former EVP for Policy & Strategic Planning, Grocery Manufacturers of America

Joe Stegbauer – Senior Vice President & General Counsel - Corporate, Global Transactions, Grooming and Baby, Feminine and Family Care Sector Business Units, ESG, Procter & Gamble

Justin Thomas-Copeland – CEO, American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As)

Following is a full list of members of the Center for Industry Self-Regulation Board of Directors:

David Hubbard – (Board Chair) Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Verizon

Eric D. Reicin – President and Chief Executive Officer, BBB National Programs

Vickie McCormick – Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, BBB National Programs

Maureen K. Ohlhausen – Partner, Wilson Sonsini

Michele M. Totonis – Director, Legal Affairs, LEGO

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

SOURCE BBB National Programs