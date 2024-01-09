BBB National Programs Announces 98 Distinguished Panel Pool Members for 2024 National Advertising Review Board

McLEAN, Va. , Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs today announced the 98 panel pool members of the 2024 National Advertising Review Board, the appellate body for the U.S. advertising industry's system of self-regulation.

The National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, selected for their stature and experience in their fields, provide independent peer review to ensure truthfulness and accuracy in national advertising and help promote voluntary compliance with self-regulatory decisions.

Founded in 1971, the National Advertising Review Board provides appellate review of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division and Children's Advertising Review Unit decisions. In more than 90% of case decisions, companies voluntarily comply with any advertising recommendations made. In situations where an advertiser fails to make good-faith efforts to modify or discontinue advertising as recommended, cases are referred to the appropriate regulatory agency.

These advertising programs are three of more than a dozen self-regulatory, accountability, and dispute-resolution programs of the independent non-profit organization, BBB National Programs.

For 2024, panel pool members include 98 distinguished leaders from three different categories:

National Advertisers

Advertising Agencies

Public Members (academics and other members of the public sector)

A National Advertising Review Board appellate panel generally consists of five members from the pool, with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative on each panel.

Nominations for National Advertising Review Board panel pool members are made by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), American Advertising Federation (AAF), Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and BBB National Programs. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms. This year 26 new members join 72 individuals returning to their distinguished roles.

"I extend a warm welcome to both our returning and new distinguished panel pool members as they embark on their 2024 mission to resolve advertising disputes truthfully and bolster consumer confidence," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs.

Following is the list of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2024.

New Panel Pool Members

New Public Members

A. J. Busé, Instructor, The Modern College of Design

Dr. Alicia D. Cooper , Associate Professor of Marketing & Marketing Program Coordinator, Department of Management, Marketing & Logistics, College of Business & Public Affairs, Alabama A&M University

, Associate Professor of Marketing & Marketing Program Coordinator, Department of Management, Marketing & Logistics, College of Business & Public Affairs, Scott R. Hamula, Professor & Chair, Strategic Marketing, Integrated Marketing and Communications, Roy H. Park School of Communications, Ithaca College

of Communications, Jeff Sheets , Teaching Professor, Brigham Young University

New Agency Members

Jeb Brown , Chairman & COO, Yes&

, Chairman & COO, Yes& Michelle Edelman, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer, PETERMAYER

Daisy Expósito-Ulla, Chairman and CEO, d expósito & Partners

Doug Pinckney, CEO, Pinckney Hugo Group

Al Samuelian, Managing Director & Strategy, OMD

Robyn Streisand, Founder/CEO, The Mixx

Frances Webster, CEO, Walrus

Carol H. Williams, President, CEO & CCO, Carol H. Williams Advertising, Inc.

New Advertising Members

Robin Bennefield, Sr. Director, Editorial Content, Marriott International

Vivian Chang , Head of DTC Practice, The Clorox Company

, Head of DTC Practice, The Clorox Company Jessica Cipolla-Tario, Vice President, Global Creative Services, Global Marketing, Brand Management , Sony Interactive Entertainment

, Sony Interactive Entertainment Tia Cummings-Hopkins , Former SVP, Marketing, Square

, Former SVP, Marketing, Square Brad Feinberg, Vice President of Media & Consumer Engagement, Molson Coors Beverage Company

Jennifer Haught, Director, Performance and Digital Marketing, Kohler Co .

. J. Archie Lyons , Creative Director, Global Brand Division, Caterpillar

, Creative Director, Global Brand Division, Caterpillar Warren Marenco Chase, Vice President, Managing Director, Copper Giants, Liberty Mutual

Michael Perdigao, President, Advertising & Corporate Communications, The Wonderful Company

Heather Roff, AVP, Total Video+ & Direct, L'Oréal USA

Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing, Cadillac, General Motors

Marissa Solis , SVP, Global Brand & Consumer Marketing, National Football League

, SVP, Global Brand & Consumer Marketing, National Football League Ramon Soto, SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Northwell Health

Rebeca Vargas , Head of Marketing for Consumer Segments, Wells Fargo

To meet all of the 2024 National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, visit our website.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

