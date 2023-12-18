BBB National Programs Board of Directors Welcome Three Esteemed New Board Members and Re-Elect Three Board Members

McLean, Va., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BBB National Programs, an independent non-profit organization that operates more than a dozen independent industry self-regulation, accountability, and dispute resolution programs, today announced three new Board Members and the re-election of three returning Board Members for the 2023-2026 term.

The three new Board Members include:

  • Elizabeth A. Allen - Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary, NPR
  • Camille Johnston - Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Siemens USA; Vice President of Communications, Johns Hopkins University (Effective January 15, 2024)
  • Sandi L. Masino - Senior Audit, Control Operations, Financial Executive and CPA; former executive at Fannie Mae, Booz Allen and Sallie Mae

"We are honored to welcome Elizabeth A. Allen, Camille Johnston, and Sandi L. Masino to BBB National Programs Board of Directors," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs, who also serves as a Board Member. "Their expertise advances BBB National Programs' mission to empower businesses in fostering consumer trust and strengthening consumer voices. Each will play a vital role in extending the impact of independent industry self-regulation initiatives."

David Hubbard, Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Verizon will continue to serve as Board Chair, and Mary Sophos, Former EVP for Policy & Strategic Planning, Grocery Manufacturers Association, will continue her role as Board Vice Chair. 

The three re-elected Board Members for the 2023-2026 term are:

  • Brent Sanders – Associate General Counsel, Microsoft
  • Jocelyn Hunter – Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Home Depot
  • Joel Katz – Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer, EXL

"We are proud to re-elect Brent Sanders, Jocelyn Hunter, and Joel Katz to our Board," said Board Chair David Hubbard. "Their dedication to industry self-regulation continues to advance a marketplace where confidence thrives for businesses and consumers alike.

Departing the Board of Directors are Elaine Kolish, a former FTC and BBB program official, and Barbara Wall, former longtime Gannett Company senior executive. "We also extend our gratitude to Elaine Kolish and Barbara Wall for their valued service," said Hubbard.

BBB National Programs Board Members support and inform the nonprofit's mission to be the place where businesses go to enhance consumer trust and where consumers are heard. Board Members are also instrumental in increasing awareness and expanding the reach of the organization's independent industry self-regulation programs.

Following is a full list of members of the BBB National Programs Board of Directors:

  • David Hubbard – (Board Chair) Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Verizon
  • Mary Sophos – (Board Vice Chair) Former EVP for Policy & Strategic Planning, Grocery Manufacturers Association
  • Elizabeth A. Allen - Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary, NPR
  • David Cohen – President and Chief Executive Officer, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)
  • Luis-Xavier Hernandez – Group General Counsel, Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever
  • Jocelyn Hunter – Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Home Depot
  • Camille Johnston - Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Siemens USA; Vice President of Communications, Johns Hopkins University (Effective January 15, 2024)
  • Marla Kaplowitz – President and Chief Executive Officer, 4As
  • Joel Katz – Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer, EXL
  • Bob Liodice - Chief Executive Officer, Association of National Advertisers
  • Sandi L. Masino - Senior Audit, Control Operations, Financial Executive and CPA; former executive at Fannie Mae, Booz Allen and Sallie Mae
  • Carla Michelotti – Former EVP and Chief Legal, Government & Corporate Affairs Officer Leo Burnett Worldwide; President, Carla Michelotti LLC
  • Maureen Ohlhausen – Partner, Baker Botts; Former Acting FTC Chair and FTC Commissioner
  • Eric D. Reicin - President and Chief Executive Officer, BBB National Programs
  • Brent Sanders – Associate General Counsel, Microsoft
  • Joe Stegbauer – Senior Vice President & General Counsel - Corporate, Global Transactions, Grooming and Baby, Feminine and Family Care Sector Business Units, ESG, Procter & Gamble
  • Michele Totonis – Director, Legal Affairs, LEGO

For more information, visit our website.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org. 

