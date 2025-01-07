BBB National Programs Announces 99 Distinguished Panel Pool Members for 2025 National Advertising Review Board; 13 New Members Join 86 Returnees

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs today announced the 99 panel pool members of its 2025 National Advertising Review Board, the appellate body for the U.S. advertising industry's system of self-regulation. The announcement was made by Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs.

BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, selected for their stature and experience in their fields, provide independent peer review to ensure truthfulness and accuracy in national advertising and help promote voluntary compliance with self-regulatory decisions.

Founded in 1971, the National Advertising Review Board provides appellate review of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division and Children's Advertising Review Unit decisions. In more than 90% of case decisions, companies voluntarily comply with any advertising recommendations made. In situations where an advertiser fails to make good-faith efforts to modify or discontinue advertising as recommended, cases are referred to the appropriate regulatory agency.

For 2025, National Advertising Review Board panel pool members include 99 distinguished leaders from three different categories:

Public Members (academics and other members of the public sector)

Advertising Agencies

National Advertisers

A National Advertising Review Board appellate panel generally consists of five members from the pool, with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative on each panel.

Nominations for National Advertising Review Board panel pool members are made by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), American Advertising Federation (AAF), Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and BBB National Programs. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms. This year 13 new members join 86 individuals returning to their distinguished roles.

"The National Advertising Review Board is a unique component of our advertising self-regulation programs," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "Composed of distinguished advertising luminaries, from diverse educational and career backgrounds, they bring a 'jury of peers' component to a process that is grounded in the principles of advertising law."

Following is the list of the 13 new BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2025:

New Panel Pool Members

New Public Members

Gail McCarthy , Associate Professor – Graphic Design, Faculty Advisor, College of Engineering & Design, Johnson & Wales University

, Associate Professor – Graphic Design, Faculty Advisor, College of Engineering & Design, Armand D. McCoy , Executive Director/Faculty Advisor, Lindsey + Asp, Instructor, Advertising, Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication

, Executive Director/Faculty Advisor, Lindsey + Asp, Instructor, Advertising, of Journalism and Mass Communication Rich McCracken , Lecturer, Hubbard School of Journalism & Mass Communication, University of Minnesota

, Lecturer, Hubbard School of Journalism & Mass Communication, Gordon Stillman , MFA, Assistant Professor and Chair, Visual Art Department, Lincoln University

, MFA, Assistant Professor and Chair, Visual Art Department, Dr. Marthinus JC van Loggerenberg, Associate Professor, College of Arts and Sciences, University of San Francisco

New Advertising Agency Members

Cari Bucci-Hulings , President, Betty

, President, Betty Reid Carr , CEO & Executive Creative Director, Red Door Interactive

, CEO & Executive Creative Director, Red Door Interactive Amber Guild , CEO, McCann NY

, CEO, McCann NY Jacqueline Hoyos , Chief Media Officer, Moroch

, Chief Media Officer, Moroch Stephanie Norris , President & Founder, Norbella

New National Advertiser Members

Dan Williams , CRO, 3 Day Blinds

, CRO, 3 Day Blinds Susette Brooks , Director of Inclusive Marketing, Penguin Random House

, Director of Inclusive Marketing, Penguin Random House Marisol Martinez , Group Vice President – Marketing Creative Strategy, Charter Communications

Following is the list of the 86 returning BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2025:

Returning Panel Pool Members

Public Members

Jenny Buschhorn , Associate Professor of Practice, Advertising Program Head, Texas State University

, Associate Professor of Practice, Advertising Program Head, A.J. Busé, Instructor, The Modern College of Design

Margaret (Meg) C. Campbell , Associate Dean & Department Chair, Professor of Marketing, Anderson Presidential Chair in Business Administration, Department Chair & Associate Dean of Faculty, UC Riverside School of Business, University of California, Riverside

, Associate Dean & Department Chair, Professor of Marketing, Anderson Presidential Chair in Business Administration, Department Chair & Associate Dean of Faculty, UC Riverside School of Business, Dr. Alicia D. Cooper , Associate Professor of Marketing, Department of Management, Marketing & Logistics, College of Business & Public Affairs, Alabama A&M University

, Associate Professor of Marketing, Department of Management, Marketing & Logistics, College of Business & Public Affairs, Debra (Debbie) M. Desrochers , B.S., M.B.A., Ph.D, Senior Lecturer, Management, Director of Studies MRes in Management, Marketing, Business & Society, Centre for Business, Organisations and Society (CBOS), University of Bath

, B.S., M.B.A., Ph.D, Senior Lecturer, Management, Director of Studies MRes in Management, Marketing, Business & Society, Centre for Business, Organisations and Society (CBOS), University of Bath Allen Garcie , Associate Professor of Digital Arts, Sybil T. & J. Frederick Patten Endowed Professor, Director, LaPIXEL Digital Arts & Media Academy, Designer/Facilitator, IdeaSpace, Department of Arts and Media - Digital Arts Program, Louisiana State University Shreveport

, Associate Professor of Digital Arts, Sybil T. & J. Frederick Patten Endowed Professor, Director, LaPIXEL Digital Arts & Media Academy, Designer/Facilitator, IdeaSpace, Department of Arts and Media - Digital Arts Program, Nancy J. Gray , Clinical Assistant Professor, W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University

, Clinical Assistant Professor, of Business, Scott R. Hamula , Professor and Chair, Strategic Marketing, Integrated Marketing Communications, Roy H. Park School of Communications, Ithaca College

, Professor and Chair, Strategic Marketing, Integrated Marketing Communications, of Communications, Timothy Hendrick , Professor Emeritus, Advertising, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, San Jose State University

, Professor Emeritus, Advertising, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, Dr. Glynnis M. Johnson , Assistant Professor of Marketing and Advertising, Morehouse College

, Assistant Professor of Marketing and Advertising, Joel M. Nichols , M.B.A., Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The University of Memphis

, M.B.A., Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The Daniel John Petek , Education Chair Emeritus, AAF, Former Advertising Instructor, Washington State University

, Education Chair Emeritus, AAF, Former Advertising Instructor, Jeff Sheets , Teaching Professor, Brigham Young University

Agency Members

Brad Bennett , Co-Founder & Chief Firestarter, Wildfire

, Co-Founder & Chief Firestarter, Wildfire Scott Bishoff , SVP Client Director, Canvas World Wide

, SVP Client Director, Canvas World Wide Allen Bosworth , President Emeritus, EP+Co

, President Emeritus, EP+Co Dean Broadhead , CEO, broadhead.

, CEO, broadhead. Jeb Brown , Chairman & CFO, Yes&

, Chairman & CFO, Yes& Brad Casper , Chief Executive Officer, Heart and Soul Marketing

, Chief Executive Officer, Heart and Soul Marketing Celeste Castle , EVP, Head of Research and Measurement, Amplifi USA

, EVP, Head of Research and Measurement, Amplifi Brandon Cooke , Global Chief Marketing Officer & International Affiliates Lead, FCB

, Global Chief Marketing Officer & International Affiliates Lead, FCB Stephanie Crockett , President & CEO, Mower

, President & CEO, Mower Michelle Edelman , Partner/CEO, PETERMAYER

, Partner/CEO, PETERMAYER Steve Erich , Co-Founder & President, Erich & Kallman

, Co-Founder & President, Erich & Kallman Daisy Expósito-Ulla, Chairman and CEO, d expósito & Partners

Marina Filippelli , CEO, Orci

, CEO, Orci David Lane , Co-Founder, LevLane

, Co-Founder, LevLane Jeff Larson , President and CEO, Mediassociates

, President and CEO, Mediassociates Brad Moranchek , Global Client Business Lead, Omnicom Media Group

, Global Client Business Lead, Omnicom Media Group Bob Morrison , Founder & Chairman, Morrison Agency

, Founder & Chairman, Morrison Agency Krista Nicholson , President, Motive

, President, Motive Peggy Nordeen , CEO, Starmark

, CEO, Starmark Ingrid Otero-Smart , President/CEO, Casanova //McCann

, President/CEO, //McCann Doug Pinckney , Chairman and CEO, Pinckney Hugo Group

, Chairman and CEO, Pinckney Hugo Group Andy Pray , Founder & CEO, Praytell

, Founder & CEO, Praytell Al Samuelian , Managing Director & Strategy, OMD

, Managing Director & Strategy, OMD Tom Stein , Chairman and Chief Brand Officer , Stein IAS

, Chairman and Chief , Stein IAS Duff Stewart , CEO, GSD&M

, CEO, GSD&M Robyn Streisand, Founder/CEO, The Mixx

Sharon Tallach Vogelpohl, President & Chief Executive Officer, MHP/Team SI

Aaron Walton , CEO, Walton Isaacson

, CEO, Frances Webster , CEO, Walrus

, CEO, Walrus Carol H. Williams , Owner, President, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Carol H. Williams Advertising, Inc.

Advertiser Members

Nicole Apple , Agency Relations, Strategic Consultant, Nicole Apple Consulting, Former ANA Agency Relations Committee Co-Chair

, Agency Relations, Strategic Consultant, Nicole Apple Consulting, Former ANA Agency Relations Committee Co-Chair Lynne Bartron , Vice President, Global Brand Experience & Creative, Gen Digital Inc.

, Vice President, Global Brand Experience & Creative, Gen Digital Inc. Laura Brewick , SVP, Chief Product Officer, FXI

, SVP, Chief Product Officer, FXI Denis Budniewski, Former Associate Vice President Investment and Transformation, Verizon

Amy Bytell , Senior Marketing Manager, Performance Media, Cox Automotive

, Senior Marketing Manager, Performance Media, Cox Automotive Stephen Cassell , Former Chief Marketing & Brand and Communications Officer, Point32Health

, Former Chief Marketing & Brand and Communications Officer, Point32Health Matt Casselton , VP, Marketing and Consumer Engagement, Trinity Health

, VP, Marketing and Consumer Engagement, Trinity Health Vivian Chang , Vice President Ecommerce, GNC

, Vice President Ecommerce, GNC Jessica Cipolla-Tario , Vice President, Global Creative Service, Sony Interactive Entertainment

, Vice President, Global Creative Service, Sony Interactive Entertainment Jill Cress , Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, H&R Block

, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, H&R Block Tia Cummings-Hopkins , Co-Founder and CEO, 925 Consulting, Former SVP, Marketing, Square

, Co-Founder and CEO, 925 Consulting, Former SVP, Marketing, Square Nicolle DuBose , Former Chief Marketing Officer, Playa Bowls

, Former Chief Marketing Officer, Playa Bowls Rebecca Duke , Senior Brand Director, Campbell Soup Company

, Senior Brand Director, Campbell Soup Company Brad Feinberg , VP Media & Digital, Amcom, Molson Coors Beverage Company

, VP Media & Digital, Amcom, Molson Coors Beverage Company Olivier Fleurot, Ph.D., Senior Vice President Technical Services, Wellness Pet Company

Katherine Freeley , Head of Media Center of Excellence, Boehringer Ingelheim

, Head of Media Center of Excellence, Boehringer Ingelheim Linda Gharib , VP, Brand & Communications, Wolters Kluwer

, VP, Brand & Communications, Jennifer Haught , Former Director, Performance and Digital Marketing, Kohler Co .

, Former Director, Performance and Digital Marketing, . Fernando Herrera , Vice President of Imaginarium & Marketing, Sun-Maid Growers of California

, Vice President of Imaginarium & Marketing, Sun-Maid Growers of Lee Hsieh , 1PD, CRM, CDP, Rewards US Commercial Lead, Kenvue

, 1PD, CRM, CDP, Rewards US Commercial Lead, Kenvue Alia Kemet, Chief Marketing Officer, Shipt

Ivonne Kinser , CEO – Vantage Innovation Lab, Chief Marketing Officer – Hoplark

, CEO – Vantage Innovation Lab, Chief Marketing Officer – Hoplark David Lee , Senior Director, Global Licensing & Culture, Kellanova Global Growth Team

, Senior Director, Global Licensing & Culture, Kellanova Global Growth Team Linda Lee , Chief Marketing Officer, Meals & Beverages, Campbell Soup Company

, Chief Marketing Officer, Meals & Beverages, Campbell Soup Company J. Archie Lyons , Creative Director, Global Brand Division, Caterpillar

, Creative Director, Global Brand Division, Caterpillar Ian McDonald, Sr. Global Category Manager, Marketing, Edgewell Personal Care Brands

Global Category Manager, Marketing, Edgewell Personal Care Brands Phil McWaters , Senior Vice President – Global Personal Health Care, Procter & Gamble

, Senior Vice President – Global Personal Health Care, Procter & Warren Marenco Chase , Vice President, Managing Director – Copper Giants, Liberty Mutual

, Vice President, Managing Director – Copper Giants, Liberty Mutual Kevin L. Miller , Former Chief Marketing Officer, The Fresh Market

, Former Chief Marketing Officer, The Fresh Market Gary P. Osifchin, CMO and GM, U.S. Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser

Heather Roff , AVP, Total Video+ & Direct, L'Oréal USA

, AVP, Total Video+ & Direct, L'Oréal Dana Paris , Chief Commercial Officer, Jordan's Skinny Mixes

, Chief Commercial Officer, Skinny Mixes Michael Perdigao , President, Advertising & Corporate Communications, The Wonderful Company

, President, Advertising & Corporate Communications, The Wonderful Company Chris Phillips , VP, Branded Content Sales & Strategy, Realtor.com

, VP, Branded Content Sales & Strategy, Realtor.com Simona Rabsatt Butler, Sr Director, Global Sourcing - Responsible Sourcing, Visa

Erin Silver , Senior Director, Growth Marketing and Communications, Exclusive Resorts

, Senior Director, Growth Marketing and Communications, Exclusive Resorts Juanita Slappy , Head of Multicultural Marketing, Cadillac, General Motors

, Head of Multicultural Marketing, Cadillac, General Motors Marissa Solis , SVP, Global Brand & Consumer Marketing, National Football League

, SVP, Global Brand & Consumer Marketing, National Football League Ramon Soto , SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Northwell Health

, SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Northwell Health Amy Spiridakis, Vice President, Marketing, Target Corporation

Rebeca Vargas , Chief Marketing Officer, Girls Scouts USA

, Chief Marketing Officer, Girls Scouts Kwan Yim , Director, Head of Global Agency Management, Citi

, Director, Head of Global Agency Management, Citi Doug Zarkin , Chief Brand Officer , Modern Performance + Recovery Brands

Learn more about the National Advertising Review Board here.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

SOURCE BBB National Programs