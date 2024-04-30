BBB National Programs Applauds Today's Launch of the Global CBPR Forum, Strengthening Commitments to International Data Privacy

MCLEAN, Va. , April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs applauds the work of the U.S. Department of Commerce to launch the Global Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Forum, a key development in international cooperation on cross-border data flows.

Dona Fraser, Senior Vice President, Privacy Initiatives, BBB National Programs, underscoring the importance of data privacy for international business operations, said: "In an economy where businesses extend operations across borders, data privacy is the cornerstone of trust and compliance. The Global CBPR Forum signals an expanding commitment by governments around the world to a uniform baseline for responsible personal data handling."

BBB National Programs is the sole non-profit Accountability Agent providing CBPR and Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) certifications, serving to assist companies with a commitment to global privacy. BBB National Programs also provides privacy compliance for vendors aligned to the standards, strengthening the focus on robust third-party risk management.



Fraser further highlighted the Global CBPR certifications as an "interoperable tool bridging diverse regulatory approaches and aligning with evolving global standards." She added: "Our analysis demonstrates that the Global CBPR System aligns with the Data Privacy Framework Program, covering nearly 78% of key requirements for both certifications, offering businesses a streamlined path to compliance while saving time and resources."

As state-specific data privacy laws emerge, and in the absence of a U.S. federal data privacy law, businesses can achieve privacy compliance by adopting standardized certified practices. Demonstrating accountability, via mechanisms such as CBPR certification, streamlines processes, costs, and aligns businesses with recognized global privacy norms.

According to Fraser, BBB National Programs will work with businesses to demonstrate compliance with the CBPR and PRP Frameworks as developed by participating governments, seamlessly transitioning existing participants to the new framework. Both certifications – CBPR for data controllers and PRP for data processors– are backed by BBB National Programs' independent accountability for privacy best practices.

Find more information about Global CBPR Certification here. To reach our media team, contact us at [email protected].

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

