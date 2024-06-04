BBB National Programs Appoints Amy Steacy as General Counsel, Promotes New Leaders in Children's Food and Beverage Advertising and Global Privacy

Daniel Range will lead the Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative and Dr. Divya Sridhar is named Vice President, Global Privacy Division

MCLEAN, Va., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs, the non-profit home of independent industry self-regulation in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Amy Steacy in the newly created role of General Counsel. In this role, Steacy will be a member of the organization's Executive Leadership team and responsible for providing strategic legal advice to the organization. Additional leadership promotions include Daniel Range as Vice President of BBB National Programs' Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative (CFBAI), and Dr. Divya Sridhar, named Vice President, Global Privacy Division and Privacy Initiatives Operations.

Following the completion of a judicial clerkship after law school, Steacy began her legal career as a corporate attorney at the international law firms of Morrison & Foerster LLP and Cooley LLP, where she counseled private and public companies across a range of industries. After Cooley, Steacy established and built out the legal function at CustomInk, LLC, a leading online retail company where she remained for a decade handling the company's legal matters before joining Kaleo Legal in September 2022.

Steacy is known as a results-driven legal advisor and thought partner as well as an experienced in-house counsel with broad-based legal experience.

"We extend a warm welcome to Amy Steacy and congratulate Dan Range and Divya Sridhar," said Reicin. "Amy's expertise will serve as a valued asset as we support the highest standards of trust and transparency in the marketplace. Dan and Divya are key senior contributors to the success of our organization, and I am pleased to publicly announce their well-deserved promotions."

Daniel Range will lead strategic initiatives for CFBAI, a voluntary advertising self-regulation pledge program established to improve the children's food and advertising landscape, and its sister program the Children's Confection Advertising Initiative (CCAI), designed for smaller confectionary companies. CFBAI participants include leading food, beverage, and quick-serve restaurant companies representing major consumer brands. With 20 years of legal and regulatory experience, Range previously served as CFBAI's Deputy Director and as an attorney with BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division. Range, who joined BBB National Programs in 2022, also brings expertise gained from previous senior in-house counsel roles at The Topps Company, Danone, and Reynolds American and private practice at a major law firm prior to going in-house.

In her new role, Dr. Divya Sridhar will lead the development and execution of trusted privacy programs that provide companies with a resource for independent accountability and certification and help bridge gaps between international cross-border data flows and data privacy protection regimes. This portfolio includes Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR), EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (DPF) Services, the Digital Advertising Accountability Program (DAAP), the Digital Health Privacy Program (DHPP), and the TeenAge Privacy Program (TAPP), among others. Focused on data privacy and emerging technology policies at the international, federal, and state levels, Sridhar joined BBB National Programs in 2023 after serving at think tanks, private companies, and nonprofits leading government affairs and policy work across the health and education technology sectors.

