BBB National Programs Appoints Leadership for National Partners and Business Development, and its Center for Industry Self-Regulation

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric D. Reicin, CEO of BBB National Programs today announced two leadership appointments to further strengthen its industry self-regulation initiatives. Howard Smith has been named Executive Director of BBB National Programs' 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation, the Center for Industry Self-Regulation (CISR) and Vice President, BBB National Programs, and Nancy M. Burke has been appointed Vice President, National Partners and Business Development, BBB National Programs.

In his newly elevated role, Smith will lead efforts at the Center for Industry Self-Regulation to develop, incubate, and implement industry self-regulation programs across various industries, spearhead academic research on emerging challenges, develop a series of modules on industry self-regulation for law, business, and public policy schools, and raise public awareness about the benefits of industry self-regulation. Burke will play an important leadership role at BBB National Programs, engaging with the non-profit organization's growing National Partner community and overseeing strategic new business development and recruitment efforts for its industry self-regulation programs.

Smith has been with BBB National Programs since 2019, where he most recently served as Deputy Director of the Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC) and led RMAI Services, an industry self-regulation program with the Receivables Management Association International. He has also played a role in resolving complex advertising disputes through BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division (NAD). Before joining BBB National Programs, Smith was a law firm partner, specializing in complex matters including false advertising, intellectual property, and bankruptcy matters.

Burke joins BBB National Programs with more than 20 years of experience in industry self-regulation, previously serving as Vice President of Membership at the Direct Selling Association (DSA) where she was instrumental in launching BBB National Programs' Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC) in 2019.

"We are thrilled to welcome Howard Smith and Nancy Burke to our leadership team," said Eric D. Reicin, CEO, BBB National Programs. "Their extensive expertise in industry self-regulation, combined with their proven leadership and dedication, will be instrumental in driving our mission forward, strengthening industry standards, and building valuable partnerships that enhance consumer trust."

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues and create a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About CISR: The Center for Industry Self-Regulation (CISR), BBB National Programs' 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, was created to harness the power of independent, industry self-regulation to address the marketplace trust challenges businesses face today. CISR is dedicated to education and research that supports responsible business leaders developing fair, future-proof best practices, and to the education of the general public on the conditions necessary for industry self-regulation. Learn more at industryselfregulation.org.

SOURCE BBB National Programs