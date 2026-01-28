bb.q Chicken Brings Its Exclusive Beverage 'Lemon Fizz' to the U.S.

After winning over fans in Korea, the first-ever bb.q exclusive beverage arrives nationwide, pairing perfectly with the brand's signature fried chicken

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bb.q Chicken, the leading Korean fried chicken brand, is launching its exclusive beverage, Lemon Fizz, across participating locations in the United States for the first time. Already available in Korea, the drink is now being introduced to U.S. fans.

Lemon Fizz is a lemon sparkling iced tea made with a pu-erh tea extract base and light carbonation, crafted specifically to complement bb.q's signature fried chicken. Its clean, crisp finish provides a brighter, more balanced alternative to traditional soft drinks.

The perfect sip for your chicken

To celebrate the U.S. launch, bb.q Chicken is running a limited-time promotion exclusively for new app sign-ups from February 2 through April 30, 2026. Guests who download the bb.q Chicken app and create a new account during this period will receive one free Lemon Fizz, encouraging everyone to try the brand's newest exclusive beverage.

About bb.q Chicken

Established in 1995 as part of parent company Genesis BBQ, bb.q Chicken's mission is to always provide the most delicious premium chicken in the world, based on the belief that food is the gateway to all culture. bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality and serves as a promise to always make Korea's Finest Fried Chicken™ and other K-Food offerings at each location.

The brand was recently recognized by Restaurant Business Magazine as one of the fastest growing chains in the U.S. and included in The Takeout's "11 Restaurant Chains to Watch in 2023." This year, bb.q was recognized by Yelp as the No. 3 Most Loved Brand and No. 7 fastest-growing brand in the restaurant sector. For more information on locations and franchise opportunities, please visit bbqchicken.com.

