bb.q Chicken Introduces Updated Reward Program with New Menu-Based Benefits

New Reward Items and a lower top-tier point threshold are designed to encourage repeat visits and enhance customer value

FORT LEE, N.J., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bb.q Chicken unveiled a major update to its rewards program, effective March 5, 2026. The revamped structure features exciting new menu rewards and lowered point threshold designed to make rewards more accessible and meaningful for members.

Rewards made simple: delicious menu items are just a few points away!

Under the updated program, bb.q Chicken will introduce several new reward options, including Lemon Fizz at 10,000 points, the Open Sandwich Club at 25,000 points, and a $7 off reward at 40,000 points — all curated to appeal to a wide range of customer taste and preferences. These additions are expected to broaden reward choices and boost redemption rates, encouraging members to visit more frequently.

In addition to the expanded reward offerings, the company is lowering its highest reward point threshold from 70,000 to 50,000 points, allowing more customers to redeem popular rewards such as the half & half chicken with fewer visits. This change reflects bb.q Chicken's commitment to rewarding loyalty more efficiently and making high-tier rewards within reach.

"The goal of this update is to make our rewards program easier to enjoy and more rewarding for our customer," said a spokesperson for bb.q Chicken. "By introducing new menu items and adjusting the point structure, we're creating more opportunities for customer to experience our menu while being rewarded for their loyalty."

For more information, visit bbqchicken.com.

About bb.q Chicken

Established in 1995 as part of parent company Genesis BBQ, bb.q Chicken's mission is to always provide the most delicious premium chicken in the world, based on the belief that food is the gateway to all culture. bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality and serves as a promise to always make Korea's Finest Fried Chicken™ and other K-Food offerings at each location.

The brand was recently recognized by Restaurant Business Magazine as one of the fastest growing chains in the U.S. and included in The Takeout's "11 Restaurant Chains to Watch in 2023." This year, bb.q was recognized by Yelp as the No. 3 Most Loved Brand and No. 2 fastest-growing brand in the restaurant sector. For more information on locations and franchise opportunities, please visit bbqchicken.com.

SOURCE bb.q Chicken