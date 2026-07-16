bb.q Chicken Celebrates Partnership with K-pop Star Felix of Stray Kids with Launch of Feel Crunch Chicken

The sweet and savory menu item will be available at all bb.q Chicken locations on July 16 – capitalizing on the rise of K-fandom and culinary culture in the U.S.

FORT LEE, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bb.q Chicken is launching a new menu item, Feel Crunch Chicken, in celebration of its new partnership with Felix, a member of global K-pop group Stray Kids.

The new flavor is made with a sweet-and-savory caramelized onion sauce and then topped with golden crunchy flakes – creating a unique combination of flavor and texture.

THE ONE-OF-A-KIND CRUNCH 'FEEL CRUNCH'

Ahead of the official launch, bb.q Chicken began a soft launch of Feel Crunch Chicken at select company-operated locations across the U.S. on July 7. Following the soft launch, the new menu item will officially launch nationwide at all bb.q Chicken locations on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

A longtime fan of Korea's Finest Fried Chicken™, Felix has often raved about bb.q Chicken's menu items—including the crispy Crunch Butter Chicken and the sweet-and-savory Jamaica Sotteok Manna Chicken. Now, he's excited to help bring beloved Korean flavors like Feel Crunch Chicken to the U.S. for fans to experience for the very first time.

"As global interest in Korean culture continues to grow beyond streaming screens and onto fast casual menus across the country, bb.q Chicken wanted to find an opportunity to celebrate its authentic space in both," said bb.q Chicken U.S. spokesperson. "Felix has a genuine obsession with bb.q Chicken which makes him the perfect fit for this brand ambassador role."

Feel Crunch Chicken will be launching at all U.S. bb.q Chicken locations on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

"Feel Crunch was actually handpicked by Felix himself, and it highlights different elements of his favorite bb.q Chicken flavors. We're excited for his fans, and other bb.q Chicken fans, to taste it for themselves."

The brand's partnership with Felix will continue beyond the launch, as he will serve as the face of the brand. Fans can expect to see additional campaigns with the global K-pop star both online and in-store.

About bb.q Chicken

Established in 1995 as part of parent company Genesis BBQ, bb.q Chicken's mission is to always provide the most delicious premium chicken in the world, based on the belief that food is the gateway to all culture. bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality and serves as a promise to always make Korea's Finest Fried Chicken™ and other K-Food offerings at each location.

The brand was recently recognized by Restaurant Business Magazine as one of the fastest growing chains in the U.S. and included in The Takeout's "11 Restaurant Chains to Watch in 2023." This year, bb.q was recognized by Yelp as the No. 3 Most Loved Brand and No. 7 fastest-growing brand in the restaurant sector. For more information on locations and franchise opportunities, please visit bbqchicken.com.

SOURCE bb.q Chicken