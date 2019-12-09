BBR Partners Selects d1g1t as its Enterprise Wealth Management Platform

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- d1g1t Inc., the first provider of an enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools, today announced that BBR Partners, LLC ("BBR") has selected d1g1t's analytics, reporting and performance management software solution after conducting an extensive analysis of available options in the market.

Ranked #8 on Barron's Top 50 RIA Firms for 2019, BBR serves more than 140 client families representing over $16 billion in assets under management from offices in New York, San Francisco and Chicago.

"The financial engineering expertise of the team was an important factor in our decision to partner with d1g1t. This is reflected in the depth of analytics in the platform, its ability to handle alternative investments, as well as complex family structures, and multi-tiered investment strategies," said Barry Klayman, Chief Operating Officer of BBR.

"We're really excited to add one of the top independent multi-family office RIAs as a client," said Dr. Dan Rosen, co-founder and CEO of d1g1t. "BBR is committed to using cutting-edge technology to serve its clients. We look forward to partnering with them to deliver on that commitment."

About d1g1t Inc.

d1g1t is the industry's first enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools that allows firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Through a single integrated solution that covers the entire advisory lifecycle, d1g1t provides wealth management firms with a whole new set of capabilities they've never had before. Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded and is led by an experienced financial technology team who have developed leading enterprise portfolio systems for many of the world's banks, institutional asset managers, hedge funds and regulators. d1g1t was recently named to the Deloitte Fast 50 Companies-to-Watch and CIX Top 20 lists. Visit d1g1t.com to learn more. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About BBR Partners

BBR Partners, LLC ("BBR") is a boutique wealth management firm providing investment advice and financial solutions to a select group of families who embrace an independent approach to managing their wealth. BBR was founded in 2000 and services families with a minimum of $20 million in investable assets. BBR's core service is investment management, which is distinguished by a sophisticated approach to asset allocation and manager due diligence. Our team partners with clients to design and implement customized investment programs that are specifically tailored to each family member's unique objectives and circumstances. Our holistic approach integrates all aspects of a client's financial life including tax optimization, trust & estate planning, cross-generational education and governance, pre-sale business planning, philanthropic strategies, and other financial endeavors.

