BC Token Hits Record $0.01561 as BC Engine Expands Utility Across BC.GAME

The Solana-based token has posted successive price milestones since April as BC Engine adds rewards, ecosystem contributors, buybacks and burn functions

BELIZE CITY, Belize, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Token ($BC), the native token of the BC.GAME ecosystem, reached approximately $0.01561 on July 17, marking its highest recorded price to date and extending a series of price milestones established over the past three months.

At the time of publication, market data on GMGN showed $BC remaining close to $0.015.

The latest record continues a progression that began shortly after BC Engine launched on April 8. $BC reached approximately $0.01181 on April 12 before rising to around $0.01237 in June. The July high is about 26% above the June milestone and 32% higher than the April record.

A Broader Role for $BC

Alongside the token's recent market performance, BC.GAME has continued expanding the functions connected to $BC through BC Engine.

BC Engine enables users to earn $BC through eligible platform activity and participate in hourly reward distributions denominated in BCD. This gives the token an ongoing role within the platform rather than limiting it to a one-time user reward.

The system also includes Engine Nodes, which connect participating products and partners to the wider reward ecosystem. Current contributors include BC Originals, Croco Gaming and sportsbook technology provider BETBY.

Through this structure, value generated across different parts of the BC.GAME ecosystem can contribute to BC Engine reward distributions, strengthening the connection between platform activity and $BC participation.

Rewards, Buybacks and Token Supply

BC Engine now brings together several elements of the $BC ecosystem, including hourly rewards, Engine Nodes, platform buybacks and token burns.

Under BC.GAME's daily buyback mechanism, repurchased $BC is redistributed to eligible active users as instant rewards rather than being automatically removed from circulation.

Token burns operate separately. When eligible $BC is unstaked before completing the applicable seven-day period, 1% of the unstaked amount is permanently removed from circulation.

Together, these mechanisms support continued participation, connect more products and partners to BC Engine, return repurchased tokens to active users and provide a defined supply-management function.

Next Steps for BC Engine

BC.GAME plans to add more products and ecosystem partners as Engine Nodes while improving the visibility of reward distributions, staking activity, buybacks and token burns through the BC Engine interface.

The platform will also continue developing additional uses for $BC across BC Originals, sportsbook products, online casino offerings and other crypto-based reward experiences.

SOURCE BC.GAME