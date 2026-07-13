BC.GAME Adds Support for CASHCAT as Robinhood Chain Activity Surges

BELIZE CITY, Belize, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As activity across Robinhood Chain continues to build, BC.GAME has added support for CASHCAT, allowing users to use the token directly on the platform.

Robinhood Chain has attracted significant trading activity since launch. Recent reports show that its daily decentralised exchange volume briefly moved ahead of Hyperliquid, while total DEX volume approached $1 billion during its first week and the network attracted more than 350,000 addresses. Interest around RWA, DeFi tools and CASHCAT has helped drive attention towards the emerging ecosystem.

CASHCAT is one of the earliest community tokens to gain wider attention on Robinhood Chain. Its name is linked to the Cash Cat character previously associated with Robinhood. As trading activity and community interest around the network have grown, CASHCAT has become one of the more recognisable assets within the ecosystem.

For BC.GAME, adding CASHCAT is not simply about listing another token. It reflects the platform's broader approach to keeping pace with how the crypto market evolves.

BC.GAME has always taken a crypto-first approach to product development. From Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins to newer assets from different blockchain ecosystems, the platform continues to expand the range of tokens and networks available to users.

A BC.GAME spokesperson said:

"Crypto moves quickly, and our users are always paying attention to new chains, assets and communities. Supporting CASHCAT is part of how we continue expanding token coverage and responding to what users are actually interested in."

Rather than limiting users to a small number of established cryptocurrencies, BC.GAME aims to provide access to a broader range of digital assets while keeping deposits, withdrawals and platform use simple.

BC.GAME will continue expanding its token and network coverage while improving the overall crypto experience across the platform. As Robinhood Chain develops further, the platform will also continue assessing other relevant assets based on market interest and user demand.

SOURCE BC.GAME